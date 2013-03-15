By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, March 15 Security forces in the Afghan
capital have defused a truck bomb packed with nearly eight
tonnes of explosives, the biggest of its kind discovered in the
country, the spy agency said on Friday amid heightened security.
Intelligence forces discovered the explosives in eastern
Kabul, wired and ready for detonation, security officials said.
Five al-Qaeda linked Haqqani network insurgents were killed in a
resulting firefight.
"This truck bomb could have destroyed an area around 1.5 km
(in radius). Now can you imagine that what kind of catastrophe
this would be?," Shafiqullah Tahiri, a spokesman for the
National Directorate of Security, told a news conference.
It contained sodium chloride, ammonium nitrate, other
chemicals and some diesel.
After more than 11 years of war, insurgents are still able
to strike strategic military targets and launch high-profile
attacks in Kabul and elsewhere.
The truck bomb was discovered on Wednesday two days after
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel left the capital. On the
first full day of Hagel's visit, a suicide bomber struck about a
kilometre away from his morning meetings at a NATO facility.
Two Haqqani operatives were arrested during the night raid,
and Tahiri said the militants had been planning to target a
military facility in the capital. There are several foreign and
Afghan military bases in Kabul, housing thousands of soldiers.
The Haqqani network is widely regarded as the most dangerous
U.S. foe in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan is bracing for the start of the spring fighting
season, and officials fear that militants will infiltrate the
capital as the snow melts in the mountains to the east where
they hide.
A number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban, the
Haqqani network and Hizb-i-Islami, led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar,
are known to reside in restive Wardak province just 40 minutes
drive from Kabul.
Afghan officials told Reuters this week they were worried
that the Afghan capital would be in danger after President Hamid
Karzai ordered U.S. special forces tasked with fighting the
Taliban to leave Wardak.
U.S. special forces are expected to play a major role after
most NATO combat troops withdraw by the end of 2014, and
Karzai's decision could complicate negotiations between the
United States and Afghanistan over the scope of U.S. operations
after the pull-out.
International forces in Afghanistan have also been warned
the that recent inflammatory remarks by Karzai have put them at
risk, NATO commander General Joseph Dunford said in an email
obtained by the New York Times this week.
Karzai accused the United States of colluding with the
Taliban hours before the two met last Sunday. His remarks, which
have been rejected by Washington, highlight an often tense
relationship with the United States.
