KABUL, March 5 Afghanistan's parliament approved the government line up on Monday, ending a two-year standoff over the cabinet that had undermined President Hamid Karzai's credibility.

Lawmakers approved nominations for seven vacant cabinet seats and replaced two nominees previously put forward by Karzai.

Among those approved was Mohammad Ismail Khan, a close Karzai ally and former mujahideen fighter, who was named energy and water minister.

In a statement, Karzai thanked parliament for the a "vote of confidence" in his ministers.

Seven of the nine had been serving as acting ministers since parliament rejected 17 of the 24-member cabinet in January 2010, criticising Karzai for failing to produce new faces amidst growing violence in the country.

"Now the cabinet is complete and I hope this will be a new page for Afghanistan's future," said Abdul Qader Qalatwal, a member of parliament from southeastern Zabul province.

Behind-the-scenes lobbying is vital in a parliament where there are no strong parties and webs of conflicting ethnic and political interests have been further complicated by years of conflict.

Approving the cabinet is one of the few areas where parliament has genuine power to hold the executive to account.

A full-working cabinet is critical at a time when Afghan forces are taking over security responsibilities from NATO, a process which will be complete by end-2014, the deadline for all foreign combat troops to leave.

"I hope this ends the confrontations between government and its parliament," said Kabul MP Baktash Seyawash, one of 240 parliament members who voted in the hours-long vote.

The ministers approved on Monday cover the portfolios for communications, health, women's affairs, energy and water, higher education, transport and aviation, urban development, rural areas and rehabilitation, and public works. (Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Jon Boyle)