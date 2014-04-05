KABUL, April 5 Voting was under way in
Afghanistan's presidential election on Saturday, with about 12
million people eligible to choose between eight candidates.
Here are brief descriptions of the three leading contenders.
ASHRAF GHANI AHMADZAI
The American-trained anthropologist returned to Afghanistan
after the Taliban were ousted and held various government posts,
including finance minister. Known in Afghanistan as Doctor
Ashraf Ghani, he won about four percent of the vote in the last
presidential election in 2009.
One of Afghanistan's best-known intellectuals, Ghani spent
almost a quarter of century abroad during the tumultuous decades
of Soviet rule, civil war and the Taliban regime.
During that period he worked as an academic in the United
States and Denmark, and with the World Bank and the United
Nations across East and South Asia.
Within months of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United
States, Ghani resigned from his international posts and returned
to Afghanistan to become a senior adviser to Karzai.
Ghani is among the strongest backers of a crucial bilateral
security deal to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan beyond 2014
that Karzai has refused to endorse. He has said he would sign it
swiftly if elected.
A Pashtun belonging to Afghanistan's biggest ethnic group,
Ghani has defended his decision to pick ethnic Uzbek former
warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum as a running mate.
"The ticket is a realistic balance between forces that have
been produced in the last 30 years and have a base in this
society," Ghani told Reuters.
ZALMAY RASSOUL
The former foreign minister has been one of Karzai's closest
confidants.
His colleagues know him as a calm and soft-spoken statesman,
who over his three years in the job accompanied Karzai on his
official visits overseas.
Rassoul also held roles in national security, being close to
the president since the early days of his government, when
Karzai was plucked from obscurity by the United states to lead
Afghanistan after the Taliban were ousted in 2001.
Critics say that, if elected, Rassoul - born in 1943 in a
reputed Pashtun family in Kabul - would lack the strength and
independence to make a break from the old administration, which
has been accused of perpetuating a culture of corruption and
inefficiency.
ABDULLAH ABDULLAH
A former ophthalmologist-turned-fighter of Soviet forces in
the 1980s, Abdullah dropped out of a run-off against Karzai in
the 2009 election, citing concerns about mass electoral fraud.
An adviser to the late guerrilla leader Ahmad Shah Masood,
Abdullah was foreign minister until his abrupt dismissal in
2006.
Abdullah's base of support is in the ethnic Tajik community
and, although he is half-Pashtun, he is best known for
championing the causes and rights of Afghanistan's
second-largest ethnic group, Afghan Tajiks.
As a young man, Abdullah studied medicine at Kabul
University and worked as an ophthalmologist until 1985.
A year later he joined the Panjshir Resistance Front against
the Soviets and served as an adviser to Masood, a national hero
for many Afghans.
Abdullah was foreign minister of the United Front - better
known internationally as the Northern Alliance - from 1998 and,
after Masood's assassination in 2001, became a dominant figure
in the alliance that helped U.S. forces topple the Taliban.
(Compiled by Kabul newsroom; Editing by John Chalmers and
Clarence Fernandez)