KABUL Feb 9 At a small shop a stone's
throw from the Ghazi Stadium where Afghanistan's former Taliban
government used to stage its public executions, Mohammad Hashem
is worried about the death of his carpet business.
Carpets are the country's best-known export, but prices,
driven sharply higher by war, competition from abroad, red tape
and corruption have taken the industry over a cliff, with a 70
percent drop in production over the past few years.
"In three months I have not sold even one," said Hashem,
glumly eyeing piles of plush crimson carpet as his breath steams
in the winter air filling the room.
"My shop sells mostly to Afghans and the people are very
poor right now. There is no money for most people even for
food," he says. Hashem has no spare money even to heat his shop,
which is open at the front to a snow-lined street.
While Afghanistan's economy has averaged growth of 9.1
percent in recent years as war and reconstruction spending drive
up prices, an estimated third of the 30 million population live
under the poverty line on less than $1 a day.
And a fall in carpet production, which directly or
indirectly employs six million people, or a fifth of the
population, will add to economic worries ahead of the withdrawal
of foreign troops in three years' time.
Afghanistan's Carpet Exporters' Guild, which overlooks the
street on which Hashem's shop is jammed up against others, says
prices overseas for Afghan carpets are up to $8,000 a square
metre, but local prices at a tiny fraction of that and monthly
pay of around $70 are driving workers in search of better pay.
Afghanistan exported almost 388,000 square metres of carpet
and non-pile "kilim" rug last year, down from 1,370,000 square
metres of carpet and kilim in 2010.
"This year it will be close to 300,000 square metres," said
the guild's deputy president, Zarif Yadgari. "No one comes here
to buy wholesale. Traders don't come here to buy our products
and we are not allowed to go to Europe or America to sell."
Afghan carpets are keenly sought by overseas collectors, but
the industry, built upon people working in homes in often remote
rural provinces, faces intense competition from machine-made
carpets and refugees now producing them from shelters in
neighbouring Pakistan and Iran, the guild said.
Exiles also have a currency advantage over Afghanistan's
economy -- inflated by NATO spending and development contracts
pushing up electricity and raw material costs -- while a lack of
infrastructure means carpets have to be sold almost solely
through middlemen in Pakistan, again pushing up costs.
"The biggest challenge we face is that we don't have direct
export access from Afghanistan," said the guild's finance
director, Alhaj Samiullah.
Industry representatives blame government red tape and
endemic corruption for blocking improvements and marketing that
they hope would bring fresh expansion.
"In the past people in provinces could earn good money. But
now there are machine-made carpets which people have mostly
turned to. We have people inside the country who want to kill
our carpet industry," Samiullah said.
The government says it has tried to kick-start production,
allocating land for an industry park in the eastern city of
Jalalabad.
But at a dusty carpet weaving workshop on the sprawling
southern fringes of Kabul, workers pile wool into a steaming vat
for dyeing and say the government is not doing enough to sever
reliance on sales and exports through Pakistan.
"The big challenge we face is that the number of carpets in
the market is down, and so we have to cut our production. We
demand the government help traders to find a better market and
lift the price," said worker Mohammad Taqi.
Inside, 19-year-old Zahra sits huddled over a loom with her
two sisters, copying complex designs from paper into intricate
knotted designs.
"The prices of carpets are very low," she said. "It is hard
work for us, but we earn less income and our economy is weak. We
cannot go to school because we have to work all the time here in
order to make money and feed our family."
