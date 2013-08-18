* Chinese staff temporarily sent home to save money
* Refinery deal with Uzbek government under discussion
* Landmark project had reassured other foreign investors
By Jessica Donati
KABUL, Aug 18 Afghanistan's landmark oil project
has ground to a halt and most Chinese staff have left less than
a year after production started because there is still no
transit agreement in place to refine the oil, an employee and a
government official said on Sunday.
The venture between China National Petroleum Corporation
(CNPC) International and its Afghan partner, Watan Oil and Gas,
began producing oil in the Amu Darya basin in the north in
October, providing a much needed confidence boost to investors
eyeing the country's vast oil and mineral wealth.
But equipment at the site had now been locked up and about
16 Chinese workers had left, an employee at the project said on
condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the
media.
The removal of staff was only a temporary measure to save
money, according to Jalil Jumriany, policy director at the
Ministry of Mines in Kabul. He said an agreement to refine the
oil over the border in Uzbekistan was being negotiated.
"We are waiting for a transit agreement with the Uzbek
government," he said.
Jumriany said a team would travel to meet the Uzbeks next
week and was hopeful a deal could be reached.
CNPC said it had no knowledge of problems or delays
affecting the project when asked early last week.
Landlocked Afghanistan lacks the capacity to refine the oil
it can produce and until an adequate refinery is built will
remain reliant on trade agreements with its neighbours.
The joint project launched in December 2011, the first
international oil production agreement reached by the Afghan
government for several decades, had been expected to earn the
war-torn state billions of dollars over two decades.
TOUGH CONDITIONS
The Amu Darya venture was disrupted in June last year when
Chinese engineers came under attack by men loyal to army chief
of staff and Uzbek warlord General Abdul Rashid Dostum,
according to Afghan government officials at the time.
Later in the year, China agreed to train 300 Afghan
policemen to safeguard the site, estimated to hold over 80
million barrels of crude oil reserves.
Both Amu Darya and another Chinese-operated site, a giant
copper mine at Aynak, have been targeted by insurgents aiming to
destabilise government revenues and frighten off fresh
investment ahead of a pullout by most NATO combat troops in
2014.
Despite considerable disruptions affecting the first
projects seeking to exploit the country's vast oil and mineral
wealth, estimated at $1 trillion, Chinese and Indian firms have
scrambled to secure their share.
Afghanistan's unruly territory holds large deposits of gold,
copper, iron ore and oil, as well as lithium and rare earths
used in high-tech manufacturing.
Since the Amu Darya project was launched, three
international firms have bid for a larger, six-block oil
concession known as Afghan-Tajik in the north of Afghanistan.
Work at the site, with an estimated 1.9 billion barrels
worth of reserves, has yet to begin as details of the venture
are still being finalised.
