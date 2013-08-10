(Updates to say one missing Chinese person found)
KABUL Aug 10 Three Chinese citizens were found
murdered in an apartment in Afghanistan's capital, according to
a statement issued by China's embassy in Kabul carried on a
Chinese state-run news agency.
The report said the three were killed on Thursday but did
not say the whether the victims were men or women. It said the
statement was issued by the embassy late on Friday.
The identity of the victims and motive for the killings were
also unclear.
The embassy had said two Chinese were missing after the
murder but it was later quoted by China's state news agency
Xinhua as saying that one has been found and taken to a safe
place. A search was going on for the other missing person.
Afghan officials did not respond to calls on Saturday, the
last day of the three-day Eid al-Fitr public holiday. The
Chinese embassy also did not respond to repeated calls or email.
Pictures of the crime scene showed a cluttered double bed
with pink pillows in a dingy room, with bare walls and very
little furniture. The worn red carpet was also littered with
items like clothes and what appeared to be a power cable.
The attack did not appear to be linked to the huge Aynak
copper deposit in Logar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan's
largest foreign investment project run by a Chinese consortium.
In November, Afghanistan's mining mister said about 150
Chinese workers had returned to the mine after earlier fleeing
because of rockets attacks on the project.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati in KABUL; Additional reporting by
Koh Gui Qing in BEIJING; Editing by Paul Tait and Robert Birsel)