KABUL/BEIJING Feb 10 China has promised to help
build a hydroelectric power plant in a violent Afghan border
region, as well as road and rail links to Pakistan, in the
latest sign it is taking a more active role in Afghanistan.
The assistance will include an unspecified amount of
financing, an Afghan foreign ministry spokesman, Sirajul Haq
Siraj, said on Tuesday, a day after senior Afghan, Chinese and
Pakistani diplomats met in Kabul.
"China agreed to support relevant initiatives for projects
including the Kunar hydropower plant and strengthening road and
rail connections between Afghanistan and Pakistan," Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news
briefing in Beijing.
The planned 1,500 megawatt dam on the Kunar River, was
previously supported only by Pakistan, which could buy some of
the electricity it generates.
In 2013, Pakistan said it would also build a motorway
connecting the Pakistani city of Peshawar to Kabul, as well as a
railway line from Chaman, on the Pakistani side of Afghanistan's
southeastern border to the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.
Kunar is one of Afghanistan's most active battlefields, with
deep valleys and forests near the Pakistan border providing
cover for different factions of the Taliban.
China's involvement could speed up work on these projects,
though major Chinese investments including a large copper mine
and railway link near Kabul have been put on hold partly because
of militant violence.
Siraj said the amount of Chinese financing for the dam and
other projects would be decided in later trilateral meetings.
At the meeting, the diplomats also discussed ways to bring
Taliban militants to the negotiating table, following a Chinese
proposal late last year for a "peace and reconciliation" forum.
"The three sides resolved to make concerted efforts in
maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan," Pakistan said
in a statement.
China has growing interests in Afghanistan, which offers a
possible route to the sea from China's landlocked west.
China wants the country to be stable, both to help it
exploit mineral resources and to weaken Islamist militants it
says operate in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang,
which borders both Afghanistan and Pakistan.
