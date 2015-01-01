By Mohammad Stanekzai
| LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan Jan 1 Afghan army
mortar rounds killed at least 20 civilians and wounded scores
attending a wedding party in Afghanistan's volatile southern
Helmand, provincial officials said on Thursday.
General Mahmoud, the deputy Commander of the Afghan 215
corps in the province, said artillery was fired from three
directions at a village in Sangin district where the wedding was
held on Wednesday.
"What we know so far is that our soldiers fired mortar
rounds from three outposts but we do not know whether it was
intentional," Mahmoud told Reuters.
"We have launched our investigation and will punish those
who did this."
Gul Pasha Bakhtiar, deputy provincial police chief, said 26
civilians, including women and children, were killed and 41
wounded by mortar shells fired from the army side.
At least 3,188 Afghan civilians were killed in the
intensifying war with Taliban insurgents in 2014, making it the
deadliest year on record for non-combatants, the United Nations
said in a report last week.
The numbers are a sharp reminder that the Afghan war is far
from over, even as a U.S.-led international force formally ends
its combat mission, shifting to a supporting role for Afghan
forces after 13 years.
Maluk Khan, the brother of the bride, said there were
hundreds of guests, including many women and children, when the
mortar shells started landing.
"In minutes, our happy moments turned into a bloodbath,"
Khan told Reuters from a hospital in Lashkar Gah where he and
other relatives brought the wounded.
For the first time, ground battles between the Taliban and
Afghan forces became the main cause of civilian deaths in 2014.
In previous years, planted bombs killed the most civilians.
Civilian deaths over the year to the end of November were up
19 percent over the same period last year and had already
surpassed the previous high set in 2011, when 3,133 civilians
were killed.
Sangin witnessed one of the deadliest battles between Afghan
security forces and Taliban last year.
(Additional Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Hamid
Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie)