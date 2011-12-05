U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Yangon December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

BONN U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday she expected Pakistan to play a constructive role in neighbouring Afghanistan even as she voiced disappointment that Islamabad chose not to attend a major conference on Afghanistan's future.

Clinton said it was "unfortunate" that Pakistani officials boycotted the conference in Bonn, Germany, that marked 10 years of Western military involvement in the poor landlocked country. Pakistan announced its decision after a NATO air attack that killed two dozen Pakistani soldiers along the Afghan border.

U.S. officials are investigating the incident. At the conference, designed in part to bolster long-term regional support for Afghanistan's still fragile economy and security, Clinton also warned that all neighbours would lose if Afghanistan again became a source of instability and militant violence.

