Dec 5 A conference on Afghanistan opened
on Monday in the German city of Bonn. Here is a
timeline of the main Afghan events of the last 10 years.
Oct. 7, 2001 - United States attacks Taliban-ruled
Afghanistan, host to Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda.
Nov. 13 - Anti-Taliban Northern Alliance forces enter Kabul.
Dec. 5 - Afghan groups sign agreement in Bonn on interim
government headed by ethnic Pashtun tribal leader Hamid Karzai.
June 11, 2002 - Loya Jirga, or grand assembly, opens and
later elects Hamid Karzai as president of interim government. He
is sworn in as president for 18 months on June 19.
Oct. 9, 2004 - Presidential election. Karzai declared winner
and sworn in on Dec. 7.
Jan. 31, 2006 - Afghanistan receives pledges of $10.5
billion to help it end poverty and fight the drug trade.
Oct. 5 - NATO's International Security Assistance Force
(ISAF) takes responsibility for security across the country.
July 23, 2007 - Former King Mohammad Zahir Shah, whose
40-year reign coincided with one of the most peaceful periods in
the country's history, dies.
June 12, 2008 - Donors pledge about $20 billion in aid at a
Paris conference but say Kabul must do more to fight corruption.
July 7 - Suicide car bomb hits Indian embassy in Kabul,
killing 58 people and wounding 141.
Dec. 5 - Karzai and new Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari
promise to increase cooperation and agree a joint strategy to
fight al Qaeda and others along their shared border.
Jan. 27, 2009 - Thousands of U.S. troops move into two key
provinces in eastern Afghanistan as part of strategy of outgoing
Bush administration.
Feb. 17 - New U.S. President Barack Obama orders 17,000 more
U.S. troops to Afghanistan to tackle intensifying insurgency.
March 29 - Karzai announces he will stay in office after his
term officially ends on May 21 until elections in August. He
later says he will run for re-election.
Aug. 20 - Presidential election.
Oct. 19 - U.S. election observers Democracy International
say a run-off vote is needed because, as a result of a U.N.-led
probe into election fraud, Karzai has won less than 50 percent
of the vote.
Oct. 20 - The Independent Election Commission (IEC)
announces Karzai will face Abdullah Abdullah in a second round.
Oct. 28 - Five foreign U.N. staff are killed when militants
attack a guest house used by foreigners. A rocket aimed at the
presidential palace hits the Serena hotel.
Nov. 1 - Abdullah quits the Nov. 7 run-off, saying the IEC
and government have not met his demands, including the sacking
of top election officials. Karzai is declared president again
the next day and sworn in on Nov. 19.
Nov. 5 - The U.N. says it will evacuate hundreds of its
international staff for several weeks because of deteriorating
security, a blow to Western efforts to stabilise the country.
Dec. 1 - President Obama decides to raise U.S. troop numbers
by 30,000, bringing the total to 100,000.
June 2, 2010 - A jirga gathering of tribal leaders and other
notables approves a plan by Karzai to seek a peace deal with
moderate elements of the Taliban.
July 20, 2010 - Afghan forces should be leading security
operations throughout the country by 2014, an international
conference says.
Nov. 20 - Obama says for the first time his goal is to end
the U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan by the end of 2014 and to
reduce the number of U.S. troops deployed there by then.
May 2, 2011 - Osama bin Laden is killed in Abbottabad, 60 km
(35 miles) north of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.
July 12 - Ahmad Wali Karzai, the younger influential
half-brother of the president, is assassinated by a trusted
guard.
Sept. 13 - Five Afghan police and 11 civilians are killed as
insurgents shower Kabul's diplomatic enclave with
rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire for 20 hours.
-- The United States blames the attack, the most coordinated
militant assault on Kabul since 2001, on the Taliban-linked
Haqqani network based in northwest Pakistan close to the border
with Afghanistan.
Sept. 20 - A man posing as a Taliban representative meeting
former president and chief peace negotiator Burhanuddin Rabbani,
the head of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, detonates a bomb
hidden in his turban and kills Rabbani at his Kabul home.
Oct. 4 - Karzai signs a wide-ranging agreement with India,
deepening their ties, including an Indian commitment to help
train Afghan security forces. India is one of Afghanistan's
biggest bilateral donors, having pledged about $2 billion since
2001.
Oct. 7 - The Taliban vows to keep fighting until all foreign
forces have left Afghanistan, in a statement marking the 10th
anniversary of the start of the U.S. military campaign there.
Oct. 19 - Visiting U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
tells Afghan civil society leaders she has seen progress in
their country.
Oct. 31 - Karzai rules out an early resumption of talks with
the Taliban after a summit meeting with Pakistan which appeared
to yield no breakthrough in a bitter rift between the two.
Nov. 29 - Pakistan pulls out of an international conference
on Afghanistan after a NATO attack kills 24 of its soldiers.
Dec. 5 - The international conference opens in Germany and
the hosts signal the West will stay the course with Afghanistan.
Secretary of State Clinton says the United States will also
resume paying into a World Bank-administered trust fund for
Afghanistan.
