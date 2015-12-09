* Afghan president says war imposed on Afghanistan
* Pakistani PM says Afghan refugees a "security risk"
* Indian minister calls for better ties with Pakistan
By Asad Hashim
ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 Afghanistan's foreign minister
called on Pakistan to help restart stalled peace talks between
his government and the Taliban, as he spoke at a conference on
Wednesday that risked being overshadowed by a major Taliban
attack in Afghanistan.
The "Heart of Asia" meeting, an annual gathering of
countries to pledge support to Afghanistan, being held this year
in Pakistan, comes months after the first, inconclusive talks
between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said he hoped to
see "positive moves in the coming weeks" regarding peace talks.
"We very much hope that Pakistan can play a very influential
role and very important role in the peace and reconciliation
process," he told a news conference in the Pakistani capital,
Islamabad.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a similar
appeal for Pakistani help before joining the conference, which
began on Tuesday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stressed his
commitment to "an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation
process", a reference to the talks, hosted by Pakistan, that
foundered in July after news leaked that Taliban founder Mullah
Mohammad Omar had been dead for two years.
Omar's deputy, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, took over as leader
but violent splits have emerged in the militant group, dimming
prospects for negotiations while Mansour seeks to consolidate
his position, analysts say.
Hopes for a resumption of the talks appeared even more
remote after Afghan security forces struggled against a Taliban
attack at the airport in the southern city of Kandahar that
began on Tuesday evening and lasted until Wednesday afternoon.
At least 37 people were killed, Afghan officials said.
Cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan is essential to
ending the insurgency by the Afghan Taliban, who have bases on
both sides of the countries' porous border.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani came to power last year vowing
to improve relations but ties cooled after of a series of bomb
attacks in Kabul this August.
Ghani blamed "regional and international terror groups" for
the violence in his country.
"In the past, there has been the temptation to use non-state
actors as instruments of foreign policy," he told the
conference, a clear reference to Afghan assertions that Pakistan
supports the Taliban to maintain influence in Afghanistan and
block the influence of its rival, India.
Afghanistan and Pakistan accuse each other of supporting
insurgencies across their border, which they both deny. The
Afghan and Pakistani Taliban are separate but allied.
'WORLD IS WAITING'
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, also attending the
conference, said she was extending India's hand to Pakistan.
Swaraj, the first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan
since 2012, said it was time India and Pakistan displayed "the
maturity and self-confidence to do business with each other and
strengthen regional trade and cooperation".
"The entire world is waiting and rooting for a change. Let
us not disappoint them."
The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since
their independence in 1947, and their rivalry has spilled over
into Afghanistan.
Sharif also spoke of Pakistan's aim to repatriate the 2
million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, some of whom have been in
Pakistan for decades.
"The massive cross-border movement of refugees constitutes a
security risk," Sharif said.
In response, Ghani pointed out that an offensive by the
Pakistani military against Pakistani Taliban has sent an influx
of Pakistanis into Afghanistan.
"Unfortunately, recent events in Pakistan have forced us to
host 350,000 to 500,000 refugees from Pakistan ... the refugee
issue is a common issue, like all issues," Ghani said.
