* Economic turmoil in Europe casts doubt on West's resolve
* Funding for Afghan forces an issue
* Pakistan boycotts meeting
By Missy Ryan and David Brunnstrom
BONN, Dec 5 The West wants to use an
Afghanistan meeting on Monday to signal enduring support for
Kabul as allied troops head home, but economic turmoil in Europe
and crises with Pakistan and Iran may prompt doubts about
Western resolve.
The goal of Afghanistan's international partners is to leave
behind a government strong enough to escape the fate of its
Soviet-era predecessor, which collapsed in 1992 in a civil war,
and whose president was eventually captured and executed by the
Taliban when they overran Kabul in 1996.
Hosts Germany sought to signal Western staying power on the
eve of the gathering of dozens of foreign ministers in the
German city of Bonn, promising it will continue to give support
even after most foreign combat troops leave in 2014.
"We must not repeat the mistakes of history," German Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle told delegates.
"This will not be the end of the international presence
in Afghanistan. We will not forget Afghanistan after
2014. Our engagement will last."
Ten years after a similar conference held to rebuild
Afghanistan following the West's 2001 invasion after the Sept.
11 attacks, there is no shortage of worries on the horizon, in
particular about the Afghan government's ability to provide
security for its own people.
But addressing matters such as how to share out the funding
of the still-fledgling Afghan police and army, and whether or
not to pursue apparently stillborn peace efforts with the
Taliban, may have to compete for attention with brewing
confrontations pitting Washington against Pakistan and Iran, two
of Afghanistan's most influential neighbours.
A RETURN TO CIVIL WAR?
Pakistan, an insecure but powerful neighbour and perhaps the
single most critical player in efforts to end Afghan violence,
is boycotting the meeting after NATO aircraft killed 24 of its
soldiers in a weekend attack the alliance called a "tragic ...
accident".
Many in the West hope Pakistan will use its influence to
deliver the Afghan Taliban, whose leadership Washington says is
based in Pakistan, to peace talks.
Many worry that an array of militants, in the absence of
enough foreign troops and an adequate improvement in local
security forces, will plunge Afghanistan back into civil war.
Renewed strife might also stir more violence over the border in
Pakistan, embroiled in its own anti-government Islamist
insurgency.
"There is potentially a perfect storm of problems lying
ahead for Afghanistan," said Sajjan Gohel, international
security director at the Asia Pacific Foundation think tank in
London.
"Afghanistan's security is intrinsically tied to Pakistan.
If the problems inside Pakistan worsen that will have a
detrimental impact on Afghanistan. The continuing freefall in
relations between the U.S. and Pakistan makes the situation even
more precarious.
"If relations between the West and Iran also worsen that may
be utilised by the clerical regime (in Tehran) to cause problems
in Afghanistan."
TALIBAN DECRIES "FLAMES OF OCCUPATION"
Iran moved nearer centre stage in Bonn after Tehran said it
shot down a U.S. spy drone in its airspace and threatened to
respond outside of its borders to the alleged incursion.
International forces in Kabul said the drone may have been
one lost last week while flying over western Afghanistan.
Iranian television quoted a military source as saying
Tehran had shot down the drone in eastern Iran.
"The Iranian military's response to the American spy drone's
violation of our airspace will not be limited to Iran's
borders," the military source said, without elaborating.
Iran has been accused in the past of providing low-level
backing to the Taliban insurgency, and diplomats and analysts
have suggested Tehran could ratchet up this support if it wanted
to put serious pressure on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
For their part the Taliban, in a Nov. 30 statement,
reiterated a demand for an end to what it called foreign
occupation of the country.
The conference was "seeking to further ensnare Afghanistan
into the flames of occupation and to turn it into a battleground
and perpetual nightmare for the neighbouring countries".
(Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Myra MacDonald)