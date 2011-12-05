(Adds NGO call for robust future aid)
* Economic turmoil in Europe casts doubt on West's
resolve
* Funding for Afghan forces an issue
* Pakistan boycotts meeting
By David Brunnstrom and Hamid Shalizi
BONN, Dec 5 The West wants to use an Afghanistan
meeting on Monday to signal enduring support for Kabul as allied
troops head home, but economic turmoil in Europe and crises with
Pakistan and Iran could prompt doubts about Western resolve.
The goal of Afghanistan's international partners is to leave
behind a government strong enough to escape the fate of its
Soviet-era predecessor, which collapsed in 1992 in a civil war,
and whose president was captured and executed by the Taliban
when they overran Kabul in 1996.
Hosts Germany sought to signal Western staying power as the
gathering of dozens of foreign ministers opened in the German
city of Bonn, vowing to continue to support the Afghan
government after most foreign combat troops leave in 2014.
"We must not repeat the mistakes of history," German Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle told delegates.
"This will not be the end of the international presence in
Afghanistan. We will not forget Afghanistan after 2014. Our
engagement will last."
Ten years after a similar conference held to rebuild
Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 attacks and the toppling of
the Taliban government, there is no shortage of worries on the
horizon, in particular about the Afghan government's ability to
provide security for its own people.
But addressing matters such as how to share out the funding
for the still-fledgling Afghan police and army, and whether or
not to pursue embryonic peace efforts with the Taliban, may have
to compete for attention with brewing confrontations pitting
Washington against Pakistan and Iran, two of Afghanistan's most
influential neighbours.
A RETURN TO CIVIL WAR?
Pakistan, an insecure but powerful neighbour and perhaps the
single most critical player in efforts to end Afghan violence,
has said it will boycott the meeting after NATO aircraft killed
24 of its soldiers in a weekend attack the alliance called a
"tragic" accident.
Many in the West hope Pakistan will use its influence to
deliver the Afghan Taliban, whose leadership Washington says is
based in Pakistan, to peace talks.
Yet there are worries that an array of militants, in the
absence of enough foreign troops and an adequate improvement in
local security forces, will plunge Afghanistan back into civil
war. Renewed strife might also stir more violence over the
border in Pakistan, embroiled in its own anti-government
Islamist insurgency.
"There is potentially a perfect storm of problems lying
ahead for Afghanistan," said Sajjan Gohel, international
security director at the Asia Pacific Foundation in London.
"Afghanistan's security is intrinsically tied to Pakistan.
If the problems inside Pakistan worsen, that will have a
detrimental impact on Afghanistan. The continuing freefall in
relations between the U.S. and Pakistan makes the situation even
more precarious.
"If relations between the West and Iran also worsen that may
be utilised by the clerical regime (in Tehran) to cause problems
in Afghanistan."
A U.S. official travelling to Bonn with U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton tried to play down Pakistan's absence.
"I certainly hope that we are not entering a phase with them
where they play some sort of spoiler role," the official,
speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on Clinton's
plane. "We are not proceeding with that assumption at all."
One bright spot at the conference may be the resumption of
aid flowing into a World Bank trust fund for Afghanistan.
The United States and other donors stopped paying in to the
trust fund when the International Monetary Fund suspended its
programme with Kabul in June, but the IMF's decision to reverse
course last month may pave the way to replenish the trust.
The conference is not expected to produce new aid pledges;
instead, U.S. officials say they hope it will mark a start to a
process outlining future support to be pledged by mid-2012.
Aid groups fear a precipitous drop-off of aid when troops go
home could jeopardize what progress has been made to set up an
effective state in one of the world's poorest countries.
"We hope that governments attending this meeting fully seize
the opportunity to do better than they have to date. Much more
needs to be done to put Afghanistan on the road to recovery,
stability and sustainable development," said Samuel Worthington,
who heads InterAction, the largest alliance of U.S.-based
international aid groups.
TALIBAN DECRIES "FLAMES OF OCCUPATION"
Iran moved nearer centre stage in Bonn after Tehran said it
shot down a U.S. spy drone in its airspace and threatened to
respond outside its borders to the alleged incursion.
International forces in Kabul said the drone may have been
one lost last week while flying over western Afghanistan.
Iranian television quoted a military source as saying Tehran
had shot down the drone in eastern Iran.
"The Iranian military's response to the American spy drone's
violation of our airspace will not be limited to Iran's
borders," the military source said.
Iran has been accused in the past of providing low-level
backing to the Taliban insurgency, and diplomats and analysts
have suggested Tehran could ratchet up this support if it wanted
to put serious pressure on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
For its part the Taliban demanded in a Nov. 30 statement an
end to what it called foreign occupation of the country.
The conference was "seeking to further ensnare Afghanistan
into the flames of occupation and to turn it into a battleground
and perpetual nightmare for the neighbouring countries," it
said.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Arshad Mohammed, Sabine
Siebold, Myra Macdonald, William Maclean and Missy Ryan; Writing
by William Maclean; Editing by Missy Ryan and Tim Pearce)