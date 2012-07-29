By Rob Taylor and Hamid Shalizi
| KHOSH GOMBAT, Afghanistan, July 29
KHOSH GOMBAT, Afghanistan, July 29 In the cabins
of their "jingle" trucks flamboyant with tinsel baubles and
painted tiger patterns as they move NATO's war supplies,
Habibullah thinks he and other drivers are becoming a forgotten
front in an Afghan war growing more vicious.
From a dusty truck park midway between Kabul and the
Pakistan border, and under the constant thump of helicopters
from Jalalabad airbase over the road, Habibullah moves food and
military materiel across the Taliban's eastern heartland, from
Nuristan to the former al Qaeda cave stronghold of Tora Bora.
"We worry about our fate when NATO leaves, because the
Taliban also call us the infidels. For them, we are not just the
enemy, but also traitors," said the soft spoken 23-year-old, who
contributes seven trucks to a cooperative with five owners.
It is a thankless and increasingly deadly job, and one so
mired in graft that the drivers see a fraction of the cash paid
by U.S. military paymasters, with the rest skimmed by middlemen
or even going into the hands of insurgents for "protection".
Only this week, three of Habibullah's trucks were attacked
and burned by Taliban amid the rugged mountains of Nuristan, a
virtual no-go zone for NATO soldiers after heavy past losses and
now garrisoned by a handful of Afghan troops and police.
A truck belonging to another company was torched and the
driver shot dead across the border in Pakistan, while 22 fuel
tankers were blown up in the north by insurgents there as they
moved fuel and equipment.
"One of our drivers was killed. We brought his body back to
Jalalabad," Habibullah said. "His wife came and grabbed me by my
collar, tearing my shirt and shouting 'you killed my husband'. I
had to give her some money. The Americans don't help with that."
Another driver, Lalajan, sits on a crimson carpet in a
container filled with the rattle of an ageing fan against the
oppressive heat and says Taliban raids are mounting this summer,
as foreign combat troops look to leave the country by 2014.
The NATO-led coalition this week acknowledged that insurgent
attacks had risen 11 percent in the past three months compared
to last year, with a spokesman blaming a severe winter and crop
failures driving poor farmers into paid Taliban ranks.
"We have between us lost 15 trucks this year so far. We had
one truck break down and we sent others to help. Then out of the
blue the Taliban appeared," said Lalajan, his heavily bearded
face furrowing as he sits cross legged with his 4-year-old son
crawling over his lap.
"I asked them, I will give you money not to attack my
trucks, but they said my money was haram (forbidden). The leader
burned them," he said.
No less disruptive are the frequent border closures on the
Pakistan side, including a seven-month shutdown enforced on NATO
traffic last November after 24 Pakistani soldiers were
mistakenly killed in a U.S. airstrike.
The main Torkham border crossing only reopened in July, but
Lalajan said there was still an immense backlog and some days
only a few trucks could pass a border gateway which last year
averaged around 160 each day.
POCKETING THE DIFFERENCE
Adding to security fragility, Lalajan said, was that Afghan
drivers working from distribution hubs in Afghanistan like
Bagram airbase north of Kabul could not obtain insurance, as
drivers coming from Pakistan were able to.
Local drivers, except for those working for the largest
transport companies, were also forced to rely on brokers who
sold on contracts to smaller firms and pocketed the difference,
often as much as half the job's entire worth.
For the majority of contracts paid by the military, worth
around $8,000 on average, middlemen pocketed $4,000 for doing
nothing other than having good connections.
Drivers then received around $300 per month in salary, but
pocketed $1,000 extra in danger money for each 10- to 15-day
delivery to military bases in the riskiest areas.
"The middlemen often hold our money for sometimes months,
investing it in other things. Sometimes when we go to claim, the
company has disappeared and we get nothing. The Americans don't
care about that," Lalajan said.
Laghman province, which is home to the truckers, is one of
Afghanistan's poorest, with 67 percent of people living in
poverty and 78 percent underemployment, while seven in 10 people
do not get adequate food each day, according to World Bank data.
Asked which road he feared most, 40-year-old driver Mohammad
Qayum said the valley route to the most far-flung U.S. base in
the northeast, Forward Operating Base Bostick near the Pakistan
border in north Kunar, was the most dangerous.
Bostick, in a natural mountain amphitheatre visited by
Reuters in June, is a frequent target for Taliban rockets aimed
down at the first battalion of the U.S. 12th Infantry Regiment.
"Last year, two of my trucks were attacked going to Kunar.
My nephew was inside and was burned to death," said Lalajan,
nodding agreement with his friend.
Smaller cooperatives like his with 70 trucks say margins are
so tight they cannot make the security payments to protect
convoys and which critics say often end up in the hands of the
Taliban, helping fund the insurgent war effort.
"For bigger companies that get first-hand contracts, for
them it's possible. They can have 60 trucks in a convoy and can
pay some money to avoid attack," he said. "But for us there are
lots of Taliban groups. Which one would we pay? The attacks have
been mounting."
Habibullah said the only thing keeping drivers in jobs vital
to the NATO war effort currently were danger bonus payments, but
even they were losing their lure as the Taliban intensified
their fight and foreign troops wound back their presence.
"We don't have any faith that the government will reach any
deal with the Taliban. If they reach a deal, these attacks on us
will still continue, because in the eyes of the Taliban we are
kaffirs (infidels)," he said.
"We think for drivers like us, as has happened with some
translators, foreign borders should be opened to us. We should
be allowed to leave Afghanistan."
(Additional reporting by Rafiq Sherzad in JALALABAD and
Katharine Houreld in ISLAMABAD; Editing by Nick Macfie)