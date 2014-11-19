KABUL Nov 19 Corruption and weak regulation
have allowed nearly a quarter of a million hectares of land to
be seized in Afghanistan over the last decade, often by powerful
officials, a watchdog said Wednesday.
Efforts to establish effective government are still
struggling more than 13 years after the U.S.-led coalition set
out to rebuild the country after toppling the Taliban regime in
the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks on American cities.
Less than 34 percent of Afghanistan's land has been surveyed
and legally registered, leaving the rest vulnerable to
land-grabs, the Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and
Evaluation Committee said in a report.
In a country where 80 percent of the population relies on
agriculture, the Afghanistan Land Authority has recorded
complaints of 240,000 hectares of land usurped in the last
decade.
Complainants confront a system rife with forgery and
bribery, said the report by the combined international-Afghan
body. It urged a comprehensive land survey and reform of laws to
prevent seizures, as well as a crackdown on corruption.
