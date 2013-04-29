KABUL, April 29 Seven crew members of a U.S.-run
cargo plane were killed on Monday when their plane crashed
shortly after take off from Bagram air base near the Afghan
capital Kabul, the cargo operator told Reuters.
The Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility for the
crash, but NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF)
said there were no reports of insurgent activity in or around
the base, which is one of the largest in the country and located
about 40 km (25 miles) north of Kabul.
"We did lose all seven crew members," a spokeswoman for
National Air Cargo told Reuters by telephone from Florida, where
the company is located. The nationalities of the crew members
were not immediately clear.
The district governor for Bagram, Abdul Shukor, described
the plane as having reached an altitude of about 400 m (1312
feet) before suddenly "falling out of the sky", he said, citing
witness accounts.
The crash came two days after four U.S. service members were
killed when their surveillance aircraft in southern Afghanistan
crashed due to bad weather.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman and Mirwais Harooni; Editing
by Michael Roddy)