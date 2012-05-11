KABUL May 11 After five years of rising deaths,
civilian casualties in Afghanistan dropped 20 percent in the
first four months of the year, the United Nations said, a rare
piece of good news as foreign combat forces prepare to pull out
by the end of 2014.
The killing of civilians has soured the feelings of many
ordinary Afghans towards foreign forces and has been a constant
strain on ties between the Afghan government and its Western
backers in the increasingly unpopular war.
"There are several elements behind this ... there was
perhaps less fighting in the first four months," Jan Kubis, the
U.N. special envoy to Afghanistan, said late on Thursday.
"Secondly, indeed, the pro-government forces and notably the
international military are taking efforts to reduce civilian
casualties. Unfortunately there have been, but they take
measures," the former Slovakian foreign minister told Reuters.
Kubis declined to give the number of people killed and
injured in the January-April period but said the figure would be
published before a meeting in Chicago later this month when NATO
leaders discuss funding for the Afghan security forces.
The 20 percent decline was from the same period a year
earlier.
The harshest winter in 30 years may also have had something
to do with the drop in civilian casualties, which have steadily
risen over the years, mostly driven by increased attacks by
insurgent groups, rights groups say.
In Afghanistan, fighting usually falls off during the winter
months and picks up again once heavy snows melt - insurgents are
already mounting a spring campaign of suicide attacks, including
high-profile assaults in Kabul.
In 2011, more than 3,000 civilians were killed and another
4,500 injured by roadside bombs, suicide attacks and other
bloodshed in the country, a five percent rise from 2010.
"The bulk, the overwhelming majority, of civilian casualties
are caused by the actions and activities of the anti-government
forces, including such terrible instruments like, increasingly,
suicide bombers," said Kubis, who is fluent in five languages.
Despite a Taliban pledge at the start of the summer fighting
season that its top priority would be protecting civilian lives,
a powerful roadside bomb killed seven Afghans including five
children in Helmand province on Thursday.
Following a series of recent civilian casualties blamed on
NATO, President Hamid Karzai said a strategic partnership
agreement signed with the United States earlier this month was
at risk of becoming "meaningless" if Afghans did not feel safe.
Ties between Kabul and Washington have already been strained
over a string of incidents involving U.S. forces this year,
including the killing of Afghan villagers for which a U.S.
soldier was charged and the inadvertent burning of copies of the
Koran.
Kubis said he saw a "very clear desire" by international
forces to prevent civilian casualties.
"Definitely, I see a much stronger effort to address this
problem on the side the pro-government forces and on the side of
ISAF (the International Security Assistance Force)," he said.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball)