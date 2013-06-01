KABUL, June 2 Three NATO soldiers and a civilian
working with the international military coalition in Afghanistan
were killed in three incidents on Saturday, officials said.
The attacks underscored the dangers faced by ISAF troops,
even as they hand over much of the fighting to Afghan security
forces ahead of a planned withdrawal next year.
In the east, a soldier and a civilian were killed in one
incident, and a second soldier was killed in another, said a
spokeswoman for the NATO-led International Security Assistance
Force (ISAF).
A third soldier was killed in the southern Afghan capital of
Kandahar, officials told Reuters.
One of the soldiers and the civilian were shot dead, while
the other two soldiers were killed by homemade bombs.
ISAF did not release the nationalities of the dead, but the
United States provides the majority of ISAF troops in the
country's south and east.
