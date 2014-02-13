KABUL Feb 13 The Afghan government released 65
detainees on Thursday who the United States has warned pose a
serious security threat, a move that is likely to inflame
already strained U.S.-Afghan ties as the international mission
in Afghanistan winds down.
Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Zahir Azimi said the
prisoners had been released from a detention facility near the
Afghan capital, Kabul, and would be sent back to their
respective home areas throughout Afghanistan.
The U.S. military has said the men should be tried in Afghan
courts.
"Detainees from this group of 65 are directly linked to
attacks killing or wounding 32 U.S. or coalition personnel and
23 Afghan security personnel or civilians," the U.S. military's
leadership in Afghanistan said in a statement on Wednesday ahead
of the prisoners' release.
The detainees have become one more issue fueling tension in
U.S.-Afghan ties, as foreign troops, who have been in
Afghanistan since 2001, steadily withdraw.
The Obama administration has been pressing for months for
Afghan President Hamid Karzai to sign a bilateral security
agreement with Washington that would allow some U.S. troops to
stay beyond the end of this year.
(Reporting By Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Missy Ryan; Editing by
Paul Tait)