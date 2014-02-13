* Afghan authorities say no evidence against released
prisoners
* U.S. says freed detainees linked to attacks, could pose
new threat
* Kabul examining fate of 23 more detainees
(Adds Afghan official comment, background)
By Hamid Shalizi and Abdul Saboor
KABUL, Feb 13 The Afghan government released 65
detainees on Thursday who the United States has warned pose a
serious security threat, a move that further strains already
tense U.S.-Afghan ties as the international mission in
Afghanistan winds down.
Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Zahir Azimi said the
prisoners had been released from a detention facility near the
Afghan capital, Kabul, and would be sent back to their
respective home areas throughout Afghanistan.
The U.S. embassy called it a "deeply regrettable" move that
ran counter to a 2012 agreement on detainees.
"The Afghan government bears responsibility for the results
of its decision," the embassy said in a statement.
Abdul Shakor Dadras, head of the Afghan board charged with
reviewing the prisoners' cases, said their detention had been
unjustified from the outset, despite information put forward by
the United States.
"We could not find any evidence to prove that these 65
people are criminals, according to Afghan law," Dadras told
Reuters Television.
"I believe the release of these 65 people will benefit the
Afghan nation, and it will benefit the American nation and
American government."
The prisoners were transferred to Afghan authority last year
as part of the U.S. and NATO transition out of Afghanistan. A
coalition of foreign forces has been battling the Taliban since
the Islamist group was ousted in 2001.
The fate of another 23 prisoners who the United States
contends should not be released is being examined by the Afghan
government, the U.S. official said.
The U.S. military has said the released men should be tried
in Afghan courts.
"Detainees from this group of 65 are directly linked to
attacks killing or wounding 32 U.S. or coalition personnel, and
23 Afghan security personnel or civilians," the U.S. military
said in a statement.
A U.S. military official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the United States had provided Afghan officials
with "hundreds of pages" of what he described as "hard evidence"
or investigative leads against the prisoners.
Some of the detainees, he said, had been linked by biometric
data to the production or placement of improvised explosive
devices (IEDs), sometimes through fingerprints left on adhesive
tape used to assemble homemade bombs.
MORE TENSION BETWEEN KABUL, WASHINGTON
The detainees have become one more issue fuelling tension in
U.S.-Afghan ties ahead of a presidential election in April and
the planned pullout of most foreign troops by the end of the
year.
The Obama administration has been pressing Afghan President
Hamid Karzai for months to sign a bilateral security agreement
with Washington that would allow some U.S. troops to stay beyond
that deadline.
The United States says the prisoners released on Thursday
could now pose a threat to Afghan civilians.
Last week, the United Nations said that civilian deaths had
increased in 2013, as fighting intensified between government
forces and insurgents. The U.N. said that bombs accounted for a
third of the total civilian death toll.
While U.S. officials have said that U.S. forces would try to
kill or capture the men if they took up arms against them, it
remains unclear if U.S. or coalition forces would try to
apprehend or target them pre-emptively.
