KABUL Oct 22 The intelligence service of
opium-plagued Afghanistan has sacked 65 officers after
discovering they were addicted to heroin, the agency's head said
on Tuesday.
The announcement camed weeks after the United Nations said
Afghanistan, which is responsible for producing at least 80
percent of the world's opium, risked becoming a "narco state"
due to a jump in poppy production over the last year.
"We have sacked 65 employees who were addicted to heroin and
our efforts will continue," the acting head of the National
Directorate of Security (NDS), Rahmatullah Nabil, told
parliament.
The men were discovered under a project designed to weed out
drug users from the NDS ranks, Nabil said. The programme began
in Kabul but will soon be expanded to NDS staff across all of
the country's 34 provinces.
He did not state over what period the sackings occurred and
attempts to contact him and NDS spokesmen were unsuccessful.
The attempt to rid the agency of drug addicts will be
welcomed by the international community, which has been fighting
a 12-year war against al Qaeda and a Taliban-led insurgency, but
is increasingly expecting Afghanistan's security forces to
shoulder the burden.
NATO-led international forces are beginning to scale down
their presence in Afghanistan ahead of the mission's end next
year.
