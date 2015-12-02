* Companies see activity slump as NATO troops withdraw
* Government says working to wean economy off foreign aid
* Businessmen complain Kabul is not doing enough
* Taliban insurgency, mass exodus make transition harder
By Robert Birsel
KABUL, Dec 3 The Omid Gardizi construction
company on the outskirts of Kabul is at the sharp end of a
painful transformation Afghanistan faces, as billions of dollars
in foreign spending come to an end and Taliban violence
undermines a stuttering economy.
Standing in a yard crammed with 50 pieces of hulking
machinery, company owner Sayed Dilagha Mossavi said for years
his work depended on NATO-led forces. Now most of them have
gone.
"If they're not here, no one will use this," he said of his
fleet of cranes, diggers, graders and rollers, which he
estimated cost $5 million and is now gathering dust.
"The work has finished."
The company employed 25 people in 2012, the year after NATO
forces in Afghanistan peaked at about 140,000 troops. Today it
has just three people on the payroll.
About 13,000 foreign soldiers remain, leaving Afghan
government forces to battle the Taliban largely on their own.
The government does not have an estimate for the drop in
off-budget military spending and aid in 2015 from levels a few
years ago, but says it is billions of dollars. The country
secured a $16 billion, four-year aid programme from donors in
2012.
In an economy that generated less than $21 billion in annual
output in 2014, according to World Bank data, the loss of
billions of dollars in foreign aid and military spending has had
a dramatic impact.
Reconstruction funding from the United States, Afghanistan's
biggest foreign donor, has fallen from a peak of $16.7 billion
in 2010 to $6.3 billion, according to the U.S. Special Inspector
General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, an oversight body.
"IT WILL TAKE TIME"
Security has worsened since NATO ended combat operations,
with the insurgency spreading to a point where the Taliban
briefly seized the northern city of Kunduz in September.
That seriously rattled confidence in an uneasy national
unity government formed after disputed 2014 elections.
Economic growth is expected to be 1.9 percent this year
compared with an annual average of 9.2 percent from 2001 to
2011. Domestic revenues will be equivalent to just 9.8 percent
of gross domestic product, the World Bank says.
Making matters worse, more than 150,000 Afghans have fled to
Europe since the beginning of the year to escape rising
unemployment and violence, while the rich have stashed billions
of dollars overseas.
The country is partly counting on big mining projects,
including the giant, $3 billion Mes Aynak copper deposit, which
has stalled amid security threats and as Chinese investors and
Kabul disagree over terms.
The government also has a plan for a self-sustaining economy
based on 22 programmes including infrastructure and agriculture,
but officials concede it is underfunded and behind schedule.
A senior Finance Ministry official said the assumed 10-year
time frame for the transition to self-reliance was unrealistic.
"It's not an easy process, it will take time. Even after 10
years, we will only be less dependent on aid," said the
official, who declined to be identified.
BUBBLE ECONOMY
The finance ministry official acknowledged the need for more
revenues, and said President Ashraf Ghani was tackling
corruption and supporting the private sector.
Some businessmen scoff, saying insecurity, along with graft,
red tape and government inaction, are compounding the problems
of those trying to break away from the aid economy.
"We have not seen a single effort or initiative towards
economic development," said Shakib Noori, of the Afghanistan
Holding Group, a management and investment consultancy that has
provided services to donors and is now trying to re-focus on the
domestic economy.
He said Afghanistan should forget big projects for now, with
security so poor, and focus on small- and medium-sized
enterprises.
"We've gone after big business and failed. We need to start
small businesses for local consumption," he said.
Noori and some colleagues last month opened a food shop and
bakery, catering to Afghans looking for a cheap, healthy lunch,
with a $20,000 investment, the first of five small projects they
plan.
"It's very painful to transform from an almost 100 percent
donor-driven bubble economy to a real one," he said. "But there
are other opportunities. I know it's difficult. The license will
take you a month."
Back at his yard, Mossavi said he hoped to off-load his
machinery in the Gulf and Central Asia.
"Maybe I should have opened a supermarket."
