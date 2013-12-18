KABUL Dec 18 When Afghan President Hamid Karzai
announced he would delay signing a vital security pact with the
United States, amid the hubbub of dismay, the Afghan elite
gathered in the room might have heard the sound of the country's
economic bubble bursting.
Since late November, when Karzai defied a consensus in
favour of the bilateral security agreement (BSA) that had been
reached by elders at a loya jirga, or grand assembly, almost
every reliable economic indicator has got worse.
The country's currency, the afghani, hit a record low of
59.84 to the U.S. dollar on Dec. 5. That sparked a series of
flow-on effects, pushing up prices for essential items such as
firewood, groceries and cooking gas by at least 25 percent.
"Not signing the security pact has done a lot of damage to
economic perceptions in Afghanistan," central bank governor,
Noorullah Delawari, told Reuters.
"(It) caused a big spike in inflation because business deals
here are done in dollars," he said, adding that the central bank
has pumped a record $170 million into the market this week in a
bid to prop up the currency.
The security agreement is designed to shape the U.S.
military presence in Afghanistan beyond 2014. The United States
says that without the deal it would consider withdrawing all
troops, leaving Afghan forces to fight the Taliban on their own.
If U.S. soldiers leave, other NATO nations are likely to
follow suit, putting in jeopardy the $8 billion Afghanistan
receives in foreign aid every year.
Concern about prospects had been growing anyway but the
impasse over the security pact exacerbated both the fears and
the volatility of the currency, prompting many Afghans to snap
up U.S. dollars.
"Businessmen are very worried about the future and are
buying dollars at a very high rate. It's the most unusual buying
I've seen in years," said Najibullah Akhtari, head of the Afghan
money exchange union.
"The central bank is trying to reduce the damage done by
uncertainty by pumping more dollars into the market, but it
won't help in the long run."
Referring to Karzai's decision to delay the security
agreement with the United States, he added: "It's ridiculous.
Some people want American dollars, but not Americans."
At Kabul's bustling main money exchange market, dealer
Zemarai Jan carefully sorted afghani notes before placing them
on three-foot-high piles - so high he could barely be seen
behind them.
"Everyone is looking to buy dollars," Jan said.
BOOM TO BUST
Other economic indicators suggest a boom fed by billions of
dollars in foreign aid is moving towards a bust.
Realtors say house prices and rents have fallen by almost 40
percent this year, with a particularly large fall occurring
since Karzai made his statement.
"Business has dropped to virtually nothing in the past three
weeks," said Sayed Jawed Amiri, owner of the Dunya-e-Jadid (New
World) real estate agency.
Abdul Wajid, chief auditor at Ghazanfor bank, said deposits
fell by about 15 percent, or $20 million, in the last month.
The drop in deposits restricts lending and investment, setting
up a vicious circle of economic depression, he said.
"The month since the loya jirga recorded the lowest
investment rate in Afghanistan in recent history," said Khan Jan
Alokozay, deputy head of the Afghanistan chamber of commerce.
Investment across the country had fallen by 30 percent in
the 11 months to November, he said, but Karzai's defiant stand
after the loya jirga precipitated a further 10 percentage point
drop, taking the decline for the year to 40 percent.
Wafihullah Latifi and his brothers own Kabul's newest
shopping centre, the brightly coloured six-storey Park Mall,
which boasts a 3D cinema, a swimming pool and room for more than
160 shops. But so far, they have only been able to fill the
bottom three floors with tenants.
"There is a huge decrease in demand for space in our mall
since President Karzai rejected signing the BSA," Latifi said.
