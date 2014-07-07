KABUL, July 7 Afghan presidential contender Abdullah Abdullah has rejected preliminary results of last month's run-off election which put his rival Ashraf Ghani in the lead, his spokesman said on Monday.

"We don't accept the results which were announced today and we consider this as a coup against people's votes," said Mujib Rahman Rahimi, a spokesman for Abdullah's campaign. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Andrew Roche)