BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: allots 30.00 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 205 billion rupees notified
KABUL, July 7 Afghan presidential contender Abdullah Abdullah has rejected preliminary results of last month's run-off election which put his rival Ashraf Ghani in the lead, his spokesman said on Monday.
"We don't accept the results which were announced today and we consider this as a coup against people's votes," said Mujib Rahman Rahimi, a spokesman for Abdullah's campaign. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Andrew Roche)
* RBI: allots 30.00 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 205 billion rupees notified
* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 2.51 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWD9Yn Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Jan 24 India hopes to conclude negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to fill its strategic oil reserves at Mangalore, in southern India, a foreign ministry official said.