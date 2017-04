KABUL, July 8 Afghan presidential contender Abdullah Abdullah told thousands of supporters on Tuesday he was the winner of last month's run-off election, putting himself on a collision course with his arch-rival, Ashraf Ghani.

"We are the winner of this round of elections without any doubt," he told a roaring crowd in central Kabul. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Matt Driskill)