WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
spoke with Afghan presidential contender Abdullah Abdullah on
Monday night to call for calm and dialogue and urge review of
fraud charges in that country's election, the White House said
on Tuesday.
"The president made clear ... that we expect a thorough
review of all reasonable allegations of fraud, that there is no
justification for resorting to violent or extra-constitutional
measures," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a
briefing. "Any such move would cost Afghanistan the financial
and security assistance of the United States."
Serious allegations of fraud have been raised but they have
yet to be adequately investigated, Earnest said.
