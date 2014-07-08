(Adds details of call to Ghani)
WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
spoke with Afghan presidential contender Abdullah Abdullah on
Monday night and rival Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday to urge calm and
to call for a review of fraud charges in that country's
election, the White House said.
"With both, the president stressed that the United States
expects a thorough review of all reasonable allegations of fraud
to ensure a credible electoral process," the White House said in
a statement on Tuesday.
"He reiterated that all parties should avoid steps that
undermine Afghan national unity and should come together to work
toward a resolution that represents the will of the Afghan
people and produces a government that can bring Afghanistan
together," it said.
The White House said Obama made clear there was "no
justification" for resorting to violence and said such a move
would lead to the end of U.S. support for the country.
"Any such move would cost Afghanistan the financial and
security assistance of the United States," White House spokesman
Josh Earnest told reporters earlier on Tuesday.
Serious allegations of fraud have been raised but they have
yet to be adequately investigated, Earnest said.
Abdullah's camp rejected preliminary results of last month's
run-off election on Monday as a "coup" against the Afghan
people. The Independent Election Commission on Monday announced
that Ghani won the June 14 second round with 56.44 percent of
the vote, according to preliminary results. The tally might
change when the final official numbers come out on July 22.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason; Editing by Ken
Wills)