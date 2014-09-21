KABUL, Sept 21 Afghanistan's election commission
declared former finance minister Ashraf Ghani as the war-ravaged
country's president-elect on Sunday after an acrimonious dispute
over fraud, but did not give the final vote tally after a
U.N.-monitory audit.
The announcement came hours after Ghani and rival, Abdullah
Abdullah, signed a power-sharing agreement to end two months of
bitter wrangling over accusations of fraud that undermined
confidence in the election and emboldened the Taliban insurgency
at a crucial time as most foreign troops prepare to leave.
Independent Election Commission chairman Ahmad Yousuf
Nuristani acknowledged grave flaws in the election process and
said the U.N. audit could not detect all of it.
Nevertheless, he said that based on the official final tally
of votes, the commission had a duty to declare a victor.
"The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan declare
Dr. Ashraf Ghani Ahmad as the president of Afghanistan,"
Nuristani said.
He did not give the final percentages and took no questions.
(Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Mark Potter)