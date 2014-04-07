(Corrects spelling of name in paragraph 19 of April 6 story to
Dipali Mukhopadhyay)
By John Chalmers and Maria Golovnina
KABUL, April 6 A bigger-than-expected turnout in
Afghanistan's presidential election and the Taliban's failure to
significantly disrupt the vote have raised questions about the
capacity of the insurgents to tip the country back into chaos as
foreign troops head home.
The Taliban claimed that they staged more than 1,000 attacks
and killed dozens during Saturday's election, which they have
branded a U.S.-backed deception of the Afghan people, though
security officials said it was a gross exaggeration.
There were dozens of minor roadside bombs, and attacks on
polling stations, police and voters during the day. But the
overall level of violence was much lower than the Taliban had
threatened to unleash on the country.
And, despite the dangers they faced at polling stations,
nearly 60 percent of the 12 million people eligible to vote
turned out, a measure of the determination for a say in their
country's first-ever democratic transfer of power, as President
Hamid Karzai prepares to stand down after 12 years in power.
"This is how people vote to say death to the Taliban," said
one Afghan on Twitter, posting a photograph that showed his
friends holding up one finger - stained with ink to show they
had voted - in a gesture of defiance.
There was a palpable sense in Kabul, the capital, on Sunday
that perhaps greater stability is within reach after 13 years of
strife since the ouster of the Taliban's hardline Islamist
regime in late 2001. The insurgency has claimed the lives of at
least 16,000 Afghans civilians and thousands more security
forces.
"It was my dream come true," said Shukria Barakzai, a member
of Afghanistan's parliament. "That was a fantastic slap on the
face of the enemy of Afghanistan, a big punch in the face of
those who believe Afghanistan is not ready for democracy."
TOO SOON TO WRITE OFF THE TALIBAN
It may be too early, however, to conclude from the Taliban's
failure to trip up the election that it is now on a backfoot.
More than 350,000 security forces were deployed for the
vote, and rings of checkpoints and roadblocks around the
capital, Kabul, may well have thwarted Taliban plans to hit
voters and polling stations.
It is possible that the Taliban deliberately lay low to give
the impression of improving security in order to hasten the exit
of U.S. troops and gain more ground later. After all, they
managed to launch a wave of spectacular attacks in the run-up to
the vote.
Indeed, they remain a formidable force: estimates of the
number of Taliban fighters, who are mostly based in lawless
southern and eastern areas of the country, range up to 30,000.
Borhan Osman of the independent Afghan Analysts Network
argues that for now the insurgency does not appear to be
winning, though the Taliban might argue it has already exhausted
the United States' will to fight.
In a report published late last month Osman wrote that
support for the Taliban was fading in regions where they had
previously counted on help from villagers, and they appeared to
lack the strength to besiege major towns or engage in frontal
battles.
"So far, they have rather focused efforts on hit-and-run
attacks, among other asymmetric tactics, which can bleed the
enemy but usually not enough to knock it down," Osman said.
There could, though, be an opportunity for the Taliban to
reassert itself if - as happened in 2009 - the election is
marred by fraud and rigging, and Afghans feel cheated of a
credible outcome.
Early reports would suggest that this election was far
smoother than the last one. Still, there were many instances of
ballot-stuffing and attempts to vote with fake cards on
Saturday.
Around 14 percent of polling centres did not open, most of
them in the south-east and southern provinces where the Taliban
presence is strongest, as the army was unable to provide
security due to the high risks of attack.
There is also a risk that if a final result is delayed for
several months, a strong possibility if there has to be a
run-off between the top two candidates, this would leave a
political vacuum that the Taliban could exploit.
"An ambiguous electoral outcome breeds uncertainty and
confusion, which can grow the gap between the government and its
citizens and leave a bigger opening for the Taliban to cause
trouble," Dipali Mukhopadhyay, an Afghanistan expert at Columbia
University in New York, said in an email comment to Reuters.
THREAT FROM ACROSS THE BORDER
In 2003, the then-U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld
suggested that the war in Afghanistan was in a "clean-up phase".
It was soon clear, however, that the back of the insurgency was
far from broken and the Taliban bounced back.
Indeed, Taliban attacks were muted during Afghanistan's
first election in 2004, when Karzai obtained a mandate for a
presidency he had held on an interim basis since 2002. By early
2005, U.S. generals were saying that the militants were on the
run, only to regret their optimism a short while later as
casualties mounted.
Karzai has repeatedly accused neighbour Pakistan of being
behind Taliban attacks in Afghanistan and impeding efforts by
his government to thrash out a peace deal with the insurgents.
Islamabad denies that it aids insurgents fighting Kabul and
says it has its hands full battling the Pakistan Taliban. But it
is widely believed that the shadowy intelligence arm of
Pakistan's military has long had a relationship with militant
groups, including those active in Afghanistan.
Carlotta Gall, a journalist who reported from the region for
many years argued in a just-published book that the United
States has been fighting the wrong enemy, and that it is in
Pakistan where the training and funding of the Taliban and
support of the al Qaeda network has occurred.
Underlining the threat from across the border, military
chiefs and security officials in the region told Reuters last
month that the Taliban from both countries had secretly agreed
to focus on carrying out operations in Afghanistan.
