KABUL, April 8 Afghan authorities have received
more than 3,000 reports of violations from last weekend's
presidential election, exceeding the tally following a 2009 vote
that was marred by widespread fraud.
But just half the 3,103 complaints registered so far will be
investigated, a complaints commission spokesman said, since the
rest were reported by telephone and lacked the required
supporting evidence.
The three frontrunners have all complained of fraud in the
April 5 vote meant to usher in Afghanistan's first democratic
transfer of power, as incumbent Hamid Karzai prepares to step
down after more than 12 years as head of state.
Midnight on Monday was the deadline for reporting fraud and
any irregularities, but the final figure is expected to rise as
reports flow into Kabul along with ballot boxes from around the
country.
A final tally could take days to become available, since
observers, voters and other parties all had means to lodge
complaints at polling stations.
"As soon as we get them, it is clear the final number is
going to increase," said Nader Mohseni, spokesman for the
Independent Election Complaints Commission.
"We cannot ignore the fact that during the elections, there
were instances of fraud and electoral violations."
More than 2,000 complaints were investigated during the 2009
elections, which were tarnished by fraud that led to more than a
million votes being scrapped.
Complaints against election commission staff made up 772 of
the 1,573 complaints backed by documents this time round, with
another 573 aimed at provincial council candidates, while
presidential hopefuls faced 228 complaints.
Afghanistan held provincial council elections the same day.
VOTE PRAISED
World leaders have praised the April 5 vote as a success,
because of the strong turnout of voters, estimated at 60 percent
of the 12 million eligible, and the failure of the Taliban to
stage high-profile attacks on the day.
Urban participation was unexpectedly high, but it is unclear
to what extent rural voters were deterred by the militant group
and what role state officials, including the police, had in
encouraging civilians to back a particular candidate.
In Afghanistan's second city of Kandahar, for instance,
residents complained police forced them to back a candidate
supported by President Hamid Karzai's brothers.
Karzai's administration said it would investigate fraud at
every level.
"The ministry is committed to prosecuting individuals at any
level, whether he is a provincial police chief, deputy minister
or ordinary policeman," said interior ministry spokesman Sediq
Sediqqi.
There are also fears the Taliban may exploit easing security
in the capital and elsewhere to ramp up attacks during the
lengthy ballot counting process.
Preliminary tallies put former foreign minister Abdullah
Abdullah in the lead in Kabul, but it could be weeks before a
countrywide winner emerges.
Expectations are growing that Abdullah will face a runoff
with Ashraf Ghani, a former World Bank official with a programme
of radical economic reform.
The former finance minister is expected to do well because
of his strong Pashtun power base in the east and popularity in
major cities, particularly among young people and women.
In the fiercely tribal south, young city-dwellers said they
would ignore pressure by elders to vote for one of their own and
back Ghani because he presented the best prospects for reform.
Adding to his prospects for success, Ghani's running mate,
Abdul Rashid Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek former guerrilla leader,
holds sway over hundreds of thousands of voters in the north.
