KABUL, April 9 Afghainistan's presidential
election last Saturday may have suffered a significant degree of
fraud, the country's election complaints commission said,
warning that all votes cast irregularly would be thrown out.
The final result is not expected for weeks as ballot boxes
have to be returned to Kabul from distant corners of the
insurgency-racked country, with some carried down from the
mountains by mule.
"I want to say election fraud did take place and it might
not have been a small amount," Abdul Satar Sadaat, the head of
Afghanistan's Independent Election Complaints Commission, told a
news conference on Wednesday.
Unless there is an outright winner with more than 50 percent
of the vote, there will be run-off held between the two leading
candidates at the end of May.
Early returns indicated the frontrunners were former foreign
ministers Abdullah Abdullah, and and Zalmay Rassoul, and former
finance minister Ashraf Ghani, but it was too early to identify
clear trends from results at a few polling stations in Kabul.
Whereas the 2009 election, which saw Hamid Hazai re-elected
president for a second term, was marred by large scale ballot
box stuffing, according to the National Democratic Institute,
the latest poll has received even more complaints, though most
referred to the behaviour of election officials.
"The majority of complaints registered with us right now is
about the election commission workers. We are investigating to
get to the bottom of this - like who was working for who,"
Sadaat said.
The complaints commission said on Tuesday it had received
over 3,000 reports of violations from last weekend's
presidential election, with more expected as ballot boxes arrive
from the provinces.
The leading candidates have all complained of fraud in the
vote, which is meant to usher in Afghanistan's first democratic
transfer of power, as Karzai was barred by the constitution from
seeking a third term, and has to step down after more than 12
years as head of state.
The head of the body organising the election said it would
begin publishing results from provinces on Saturday and warned
the public to ignore initial tallies until the final results
were published.
"Those surveys have no credibility for the election
commission," said Independent Election Commission chief, Ahmad
Yousuf Nuristani.
