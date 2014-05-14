(Adds complaints commission quote, figures)
KABUL May 14 The final result of the
presidential election held in Afghanistan over a month ago will
be announced on Thursday, a day later than planned because of a
high number of voter complaints, the election authorities said.
Preliminary results late last month indicated no candidate
would emerge with an absolute majority. If final results confirm
the initial count, a run-off will be held between the two
leading contenders, former foreign minister Abdullah Abdullah
and ex-World Bank economist Ashraf Ghani.
The final result would be announced on Thursday at 11 am
(0630 GMT), IEC spokesman Noor Mohammad Noor said. Failure of
the complaints commission to submit its final report on time was
the reason for the delay.
A spokesman for the commission said this was because it had
been flooded with an unexpectedly high number of complaints,
including over 900 classed serious enough to affect the outcome
of the vote.
"That's why it took longer," said Nader Mohseni said.
This number exceeds the 815 recorded during the previous
election held in 2009, when over a million votes were cast out
as fraudulent.
A second round of voting was initially scheduled for May 28,
but is now expected to be pushed back to mid-June if required.
The volume of complaints and subsequent delays has not
dampened enthusiasm for the democratic process, widely seen as a
success because of the high turn-out.
According to the commission's preliminary results, Abdullah
finished top with 44.9 percent, followed by Ghani with 31.5
percent.
President Hamid Karzai was constitutionally barred from
standing for a third term. His successor will face a range of
challenges, including leading the country to sovereignty after
more than a decade of foreign military occupation.
Around 7 million of an eligible 12 million voters braved the
threat of Taliban attacks to cast ballots in what will be the
first democratic transition of power in their country's history.
Most foreign combat troops are set to withdraw by the end of
the year, leaving security to Afghanistan's Western-backed
military and police force.
