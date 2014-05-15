KABUL May 15 The Afghan election headed for a
second round run-off between former opposition leader Abdullah
Abdullah and ex-World Bank economist Ashraf Ghani after final
results on Thursday showed no candidate had won an absolute
majority.
Abdullah took the lead with 45 percent of votes, followed by
Ghani with 31.6 percent, the Independent Election Commission
(IEC) said.
Former foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul, widely seen as
incumbent President Hamid Karzai's favourite, finished a distant
third with 11.4 percent, but has since joined Abdullah's camp.
Karzai was constitutionally barred from standing for a third
term.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez)