KABUL May 29 Old-style power-broking dominated
the first week of campaigning for the run-off round of
Afghanistan's presidential election, with the two candidates
vying for support from former warlords and powerful tribal
leaders ahead of the June 14 vote.
In a departure from the first round, which saw elaborate
rallies around the country by a crowded field of presidential
hopefuls, the last men standing have hunkered down in Kabul to
focus on building alliances.
Knowing little of what is being negotiated behind closed
doors, many voters regard the process with cynical disdain.
"There is a game of positioning ongoing. Corrupt
personalities with very dark backgrounds are supporting
candidates whose slogans are to fight against corruption," said
Mohammad Asif Hottak, a doctor in Kabul.
As no candidate won more then 50 percent of the votes in the
first round, Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani went into a
run-off. Although Ghani trailed Abdullah by almost 14 percentage
points in the initial vote, he stands to gain a portion of the
ethnic Pashtun vote that splintered in the first round.
One alliance to emerge this week was between Abdullah, who
is a former anti-Taliban Northern Alliance leader, and a brother
of the outgoing president, Hamid Karzai.
Abdullah's move to join hands with Mahmoud Karzai could win
him votes in the Pashtun-dominated south, though the president's
brother has fought allegations of corruption over the 2010
collapse of Kabul Bank. He denies any wrongdoing.
Abdullah, who is widely supported by ethnic Tajiks, the
country's second largest ethnic group, has also secured the
backing of two influential Pashtuns who lost their bids for the
presidency, Zalmay Rassoul and Gul Agha Sherzai.
Parliament has also tipped in favour of Abdullah, with
around 150 members declaring their support for him this week.
"It's a part of Afghan politics unfortunately, the current
deal-making," said Afghanistan Analyst Network researcher,
Qayoom Suroush. "You don't need to go to every each voter to
convince them vote for you - you need to go to the elders, the
tribal leaders and community leaders, and convince them to
convince the community."
Abdullah's rival, Ghani, who is an ethnic Pashtun and former
World Bank economist, for his part this week expanded his
network of support with other communities.
He has won the backing of Ahmad Zia Massoud, an influential
Tajik leader and former vice-president, who could help swing
votes away from Abdullah. Ghani has since promised Massoud a new
directorate in the government if he comes to power.
More pacts are likely to be forged as the run-off nears.
Among those likely to be wooed is former Hizb-i-Islami
militant group leader Qutbuddin Hilal, who has not yet decided
which way to lean.
Another power broker expected to announce his allegiance
soon is Abdul Rab Rassoul Sayyaf, a former Islamist warlord who
is reputed to have invited the late al Qaeda leader Osama Bin
Laden to Afghanistan. He won 7 percent of the first-round vote.
(Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by John Chalmers and Simon
Cameron-Moore)