* Rivals to share power but poll results still undeclared
* Washington welcomes deal, calls for cooperation and calm
* Deal signed five months after Afghans first voted
(Updates with Ghani named, final results to be provided later)
By Hamid Shalizi and Jessica Donati
KABUL, Sept 21 Former finance minister Ashraf
Ghani was named Afghanistan's president-elect on Sunday after he
signed a deal to share power with his opponent, ending months of
turmoil over a disputed election that destabilised the nation as
most foreign troops prepare to leave.
The announcement withheld the final election numbers,
apparently as part of the political deal between Ghani and rival
Abdullah Abdullah, a former foreign minister who claimed the
process was rigged against him.
"The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan declares
Dr. Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai as the president of Afghanistan,"
commission chief Ahmad Yousuf Nuristani said.
The full results would be provided at a later date,
Nuristani said, but did not say when. He acknowledged deep flaws
in the June 14 run-off vote and said a U.N.-supervised audit was
not adequate to weed out all the vote-rigging.
"Although the audit was comprehensive ... (it) could not
detect or throw out fraud completely," Nuristani said, without
taking further questions.
Under the terms of the unity government deal signed on
Sunday, Ghani will share power with a chief executive proposed
by Abdullah. The two will share control over who leads key
institutions such as the Afghan army and other executive
decisions.
The new administration faces huge challenges in fighting an
emboldened Taliban-led insurgency and paying its bills amid
plummeting tax revenue.
It will also face significant difficulty in improving the
lives of Afghans who face hard times as aid flows fall and as
contracts with the NATO-led coalition dry up as most foreign
troops leave by the end of the year.
SECURITY AGREEMENT
The accord signed on Sunday was the finalisation of a
broader power-sharing structure brokered by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, who swiftly welcomed its signing.
"These two men have put the people of Afghanistan first, and
they've ensured that the first peaceful democratic transition in
the history of their country begins with national unity."
One of Ghani's first acts would be to sign a long-delayed
bilateral security agreement with the United States, as he has
previously declared support for the pact to allow a small force
of foreign troops to remain in Afghanistan after 2014.
There is a risk that any instability could be exploited by
neighbours, like Pakistan, whose past involvement in Afghan
affairs have played a part in the conflicts that have dogged
Afghanistan for decades.
"A difficult and challenged unity structure is still
preferable to conflict between these two groups," said a U.S.
official in Kabul.
"Having them both working together within the government and
direct their energies toward positive reform is again preferable
to some of the alternatives."
Ghani, an ethnic Pashtun, and Abdullah, whose main support
comes from the country's second largest ethnic group, the
Tajiks, face a difficult task forging unity in a country riven
by ethnic and tribal rivalries.
Abdullah's accusations that the run-off election was rigged
in Ghani's favour had raised fears of ethnic violence, which
could have ignited a broader conflict.
"A spark could have dealt a strong blow to the political
process, if today's deal had not happened," commented Waliullah
Rahmani, director of the Kabul Center for Strategic Studies.
"But, we have crossed that moment."
Ghani is expected to be sworn in as president in about a
week, according to Karzai's spokesman Aimal Faizi.
The settlement will also come as a relief for Afghans, who
have watched the tortuous process play out since they first
voted in April.
Hamid Karzai has ruled since soon after the Taliban
government was ousted by U.S.-backed Afghan forces in late 2001,
and the drawn-out election was meant to mark the first
democratic transfer of power in Afghanistan's troubled history.
"Afghanistan will now be able to move forward for the next
five years, even though it is not an ideal government," Rahmani
said.
(Additional reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait,
Simon Cameron-Moore and Janet Lawrence)