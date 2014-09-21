* Rivals to share power but poll results still undeclared
* Washington welcomes deal, calls for cooperation and calm
* Deal signed five months after Afghans first voted
By Hamid Shalizi and Jessica Donati
KABUL, Sept 21 Former finance minister Ashraf
Ghani was named Afghanistan's president-elect on Sunday after he
signed a deal to share power with his opponent, ending months of
turmoil over a disputed election that destabilised the country
as most foreign troops prepare to leave.
The announcement withheld the final election numbers,
apparently as part of the political deal between Ghani and rival
Abdullah Abdullah, a former foreign minister who claimed the
process was rigged against him.
"The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan declares
Dr. Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai as the president of Afghanistan,"
commission chief Ahmad Yousuf Nuristani said.
Under the terms of the unity deal, Ghani will share power
with a chief executive proposed by Abdullah. The two will share
control over who leads key institutions such as the Afghan army
and other executive decisions.
Nuristani acknowledged deep flaws in the June 14 run-off
vote and said that a U.N.-supervised audit was not adequate to
weed out all the vote-rigging. The audit was organised at a cost
of $10 million to be paid for by U.S. aid money, according to
the United Nations.
The final sticking point in the negotiations to form a unity
government was Abdullah's insistence that the official final
vote tally not be released, his aides have said. Abdullah was
widely believed to be far behind in the official results.
He appeared to have won a concession to at least delay
making the results public, though Nuristani said on Sunday the
full count would be provided at a later date.
Ghani and Abdullah ratified the power-sharing agreement
earlier on Sunday at the presidential palace, joined by outgoing
leader Hamid Karzai. The rivals-turned-partners shared a brief
embrace after signing the papers.
Ghani is expected to be sworn in as president on Sept. 29,
according to a senior Afghan official.
The negotiated end to the crisis was far from the smooth
election process that the U.S. and its allies had envisioned.
They had hoped for an exemplary democratic transfer of power
ahead of the end of the military mission that started with the
2001 ouster of the Islamist Taliban for sheltering al Qaeda
leaders behind the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
Still, after weeks of election uncertainty that at times
seemed about to descend into political and ethnic violence, the
resolution was greeted with relief by many Afghans.
"The six-month election deadlock damaged life for Afghans,"
Kabul resident Mohammad Alim said. "We didn't have normal sleep,
investors fled from Afghanistan, people were worried about their
future ... but today people are relaxed and happy."
Besides the difficulties of forging an effective government
after so much acrimony, Afghanistan's new administration faces
huge challenges in fighting an emboldened Taliban-led insurgency
that is launching near-daily attacks across the country.
It will also face significant difficulty in improving the
lives of Afghans who face hard times as tax revenues plummet,
aid flows fall and contracts with the NATO-led coalition dry up
with most foreign troops leaving by the end of the year.
SECURITY AGREEMENT
The accord signed on Sunday was the finalisation of a
broader power-sharing structure brokered by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, who swiftly welcomed its signing.
"These two men have put the people of Afghanistan first, and
they've ensured that the first peaceful democratic transition in
the history of their country begins with national unity."
One of Ghani's first acts would be to sign a long-delayed
bilateral security agreement with the United States, as he has
previously declared support for the pact to allow a small force
of foreign troops to remain in Afghanistan after 2014.
There is a risk that any instability could be exploited by
neighbours, like Pakistan, whose past involvement in Afghan
affairs have played a part in the conflicts that have dogged
Afghanistan for decades.
"A difficult and challenged unity structure is still
preferable to conflict between these two groups," said a U.S.
official in Kabul.
"Having them both working together within the government and
direct their energies toward positive reform is again preferable
to some of the alternatives."
Ghani, an ethnic Pashtun, and Abdullah, whose main support
comes from the country's second largest ethnic group, the
Tajiks, face a difficult task forging unity in a country riven
by ethnic and tribal rivalries.
Abdullah's accusations that the run-off election was rigged
in Ghani's favour had raised fears of ethnic violence, which
could have ignited a broader conflict.
"A spark could have dealt a strong blow to the political
process, if today's deal had not happened," commented Waliullah
Rahmani, director of the Kabul Center for Strategic Studies.
"Afghanistan will now be able to move forward for the next
five years, he said, "Even though it is not an ideal
government."
(Additional reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait,
Simon Cameron-Moore and Dominic Evans)