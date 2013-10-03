KABUL Oct 3 The man said to be responsible for
bringing al Qaeda to Afghanistan announced he was running for
president on Thursday, a move likely to be greeted with
apprehension by the international community.
President Hamid Karzai is barred from running by the
constitution, and the new government is seen as an opportunity
to push the country away from years of damaging allegations of
corruption and maladministration.
"Today I nominate myself in order to serve my countrymen and
my nation - I want to stand alongside the true servants of
Afghanistan," Abdul Rassoul Sayyaf told Reuters minutes before
he registered at the offices of Kabul's Independent Election
Commission.
Next year, millions of Afghans will vote in what is being
hailed as the most important election since the United
States-led war against the Afghan Taliban began 12 years ago.
NATO and the U.S. are also pushing for a credible vote ahead
of the exit of tens of thousands of foreign combat troops by the
end of the next year.
Western diplomats have previously told Reuters of their
concerns regarding Sayyaf's nomination, given his deeply
conservative views regarding women's rights and social freedoms,
and his deep ties to militant Islam.
The Philippine insurgent group Abu Sayyaf is named after him
and he was mentioned in the 9/11 commission reports as "mentor"
to Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, the operational mastermind of the
September 11, 2001, attacks.
A conservative Islamic scholar, Sayyaf ran paramilitary
training camps in Afghanistan and Pakistan in the 1980s and
1990s, and it was there he meet al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
In 1996, Sayyaf helped bin Laden return to Afghanistan after
he was ejected from Sudan. Bin Laden stayed in the country under
the protection of the Taliban until the American-led invasion of
late 2001.
Sayyaf's nominee for first vice president, Ismail Khan, will
also worry the country's Western backers.
Khan, from the country's west, is a warlord turned
politician who has been accused of seeking to re-arm ahead of
the NATO withdrawal.
Sayyaf's nomination comes two days after the first of the
serious contenders, former Northern Alliance leader Abdullah
Abdullah, announced his candidacy.
Other likely front runners, including foreign minister
Zalmay Rassoul, Western-leaning liberal Ashraf Ghani and
Karzai's brother, Qayum, are likely to register over the next
few days, with nominations closing on Sunday.
