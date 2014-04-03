* Saturday's Afghan election marks landmark transition
* Taliban has vowed to launch attacks to disrupt vote
* People eye ballot with mixture of fear and hope
By Maria Golovnina and John Chalmers
KABUL, April 3 Even if the Taliban fail to
hobble the Afghan presidential election on Saturday, it could
take months for a winner to be declared at a time when the
country desperately needs a leader to stem rising violence as
foreign troops prepare to leave.
Most people expect the election will be better run than the
chaotic 2009 vote that handed President Hamid Karzai a second
term amid massive fraud and ballot stuffing.
And, despite a crescendo of attacks by the Islamist militant
Taliban group in recent weeks, millions of Afghans are eager for
a say in their country's future.
The chief risk is that it might take many months - perhaps
until October - for Karzai's replacement to be confirmed,
especially if a run-off round has to be held.
Any delay would leave little time to complete a pact between
Kabul and Washington to keep up to 10,000 U.S. troops in the
country beyond 2014, after the bulk of the American force, which
currently stands at around 23,500, has pulled out.
Karzai has rejected the agreement, but the three
frontrunners to succeed him have pledged to sign it.
Without the pact, far weaker Afghan forces would be left on
their own to fight the Taliban, who have mounted an increasingly
bold and violent campaign against the Kabul government.
Uncertainty over the outcome could also stall crucial
foreign aid and economic reform, foment ethnic tensions and
leave a political vacuum in which the Taliban could gain ground.
"The government would not be able to mobilise effectively to
counter the insurgency," Franz-Michael Mellbin, the EU's special
representative in Afghanistan, told Reuters.
In a country where the political class has long struck deals
behind closed doors, however, there could be a trade off between
leading candidates to avert a protracted second round.
"We do not dismiss other scenarios, but it's most likely
that there is a one-round election and there will not be a long
period of uncertainty," Abdullah Abdullah, one of the three
leading candidates, told reporters on Wednesday.
TURNING POINT
The election will mark the first democratic transfer of
power from one president to another since Afghanistan was tipped
into chaos by the fall of the Taliban regime following the
September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
It is a turning point after 13 years of struggle to quell an
insurgency that has claimed the lives of nearly 3,500 members of
a U.S.-led coalition of troops and many thousands more from
Afghanistan's fledging security forces.
Civilians have increasingly been caught up in the violence,
and militants bent on returning Afghanistan to the strict
Islamic rule under the Taliban have warned they would be
targeted if they tried to vote at the weekend.
Billions of dollars in aid have been poured in, bringing
gains in infrastructure, education and health to one of the
world's most destitute nations. The United States alone has
spent more than $90 billion on aid and training Afghan forces.
Now, despite the fragility of that progress, many are
optimistic that a brighter future may be at hand.
"I am very happy and very excited," said Abdul Wali,
headmaster at a high school in the southern city of Kandahar
that will be used as a polling station on Saturday.
"The big concern we have is fraud in elections and we, all
the people, are trying our best to prevent it."
It is unlikely the process will be smooth.
"Afghanistan's electoral system is so badly hampered by
fraud, insecurity, and institutional weakness that there is no
effective way of knowing what the 'true' vote is," the
Afghanistan Analysts Network said in a research note this week.
It said that estimates of the number of voters range from 10
to 12 million, but some 21 million voter cards have been issued.
The Independent Election Commission says it will take six
weeks for the result of Saturday's vote to be announced, as
3,000 donkeys will have to carry ballot papers back to Kabul
from the country's most inaccessible areas.
Candidates might then contest the outcome, claiming that
millions were unable to cast their votes because of Taliban
threats, or that there was a repeat of the large-scale ballot
stuffing that marred the 2009 election.
At least 10 percent of polling stations are expected to be
shut due to security threats. Further undermining the election,
most foreign observers have pulled out of Afghanistan in the
wake of a deadly attack on a hotel in Kabul last month.
If no one candidate wins over 50 percent, the two with the
most votes go into a run-off on May 28, spinning out the process
into the holy month of Ramadan when life slows to a crawl.
There have been no reliable opinion polls, but it is widely
agreed that, of eight candidates, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, Zalmay
Rassoul and Abdullah have the best chance of winning.
Unlike 2009, when Karzai could count on the lion's share of
votes from the ethnic Pashtun majority, they will now be split
between American-trained anthropologist Ghani and former foreign
minister Rassoul, both Pashtuns.
Abdullah, a former opthalmologist-turned-fighter of Soviet
forces in the 1980s who dropped out of a run-off with Karzai in
2009 citing mass fraud, enjoys strong support from the Tajik
community in the north.
Karzai, plucked from obscurity to lead post-Taliban
Afghanistan, is believed to want to retain a hand in politics.
He has not publicly backed any of the candidates, but Rassoul is
widely perceived to be his man as the two are close friends.
Although Karzai's departure is a turning point for
Afghanistan, none of his would-be successors would bring radical
change, Western diplomats say. All three favourites come from
the same crop of politicians who built their careers in the
early years of Karzai's rule and share similar views.
In a country exhausted after decades of war and closed-door
deal making, many voters are disillusioned about the ballot.
"This is a political game played by the politicians but the
ordinary people always pay the price," said Mohammad Shafi, a
restaurant owner in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
"If one attack happens, thousands will avoid coming out to
risk their lives and vote."
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi in JALALABAD and Jessica
Donati in KANDAHAR, Afghanistan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)