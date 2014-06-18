KABUL, June 18 Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah said on Wednesday that he had suspended work with the country's electoral bodies and asked them to stop counting votes because of widespread fraud.

"The counting process should stop immediately and if that continues, it will have no legitimacy," Abdullah said. The run-off vote was held on Saturday. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Jessica Donati; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)