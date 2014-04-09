* Frontrunner says he's against coalition government
* Afghanistan held landmark election on April 5
* Western powers watch closely as troops leave
By Maria Golovnina
KABUL, April 9 A frontrunner to succeed Hamid
Karzai as Afghanistan's president voiced the possibility of
teaming up with a rival on Wednesday but ruled out forming a
coalition government in order to avoid a second-round runoff.
Afghanistan voted in a landmark presidential election last
weekend which, if successful, will usher in the first democratic
handover of power in the country's history as Karzai prepares to
step down after more than 12 years in office.
Preliminary tallies put former foreign minister Abdullah
Abdullah in the lead in parts of the capital Kabul. But it could
be weeks before a countrywide winner emerges from the field of
eight candidates because Afghanistan's rugged terrain and weak
infrastructure make tallying all the ballots so difficult.
Speaking to Reuters at his home on Wednesday, Abdullah said
he met his rival, another ex-foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul,
shortly after the April 5 election to discuss possibilities.
"I had asked for that meeting. We had a good discussion. I
will not go into the details of it but you can imagine that at
this stage we are not talking about the weather or leisure," he
said.
"We have been in the same government in the old days, we
have been friends for many years. So that is the personal part
of it. The rest of it depends on the common understanding of
certain subjects and certain policies."
Abdullah has been noticeably more critical of the other
frontrunner, ex-finance minister Ashraf Ghani. Asked if he could
work with Ghani, he said with a tinge of sarcasm: "Mr Ghani has
declared himself the winner. So let him absorb the victory."
If none of the candidates gets more than 50 percent, a
runoff will have to be held, at the earliest in late May,
considerably prolonging the wait for a winner to be declared.
WEST WATCHING CLOSELY
Western powers, who are withdrawing most of their forces
from Afghanistan this year, are watching the process intently
after a messy presidential election in 2009 resulted in
allegations of mass fraud and ballot stuffing.
Foreign donors, who are hesitant about bankrolling the
Afghan government after the bulk of NATO troops leaves, will
also closely scrutinise the composition of the country's future
government to decide if they can work with the new team.
The protracted nature of the vote-counting process, which
requires ferrying ballot boxes from remote parts of Afghanistan
by donkey or mule, has sparked speculation that some of the
candidates might opt for a closed-door deal to avoid a runoff.
It was not clear what any such deal would entail.
Abdullah, a trained ophthalmologist turned anti-Soviet
resistance fighter, ruled out the possibility of a coalition
government.
"The team which will govern Afghanistan will not be an
exclusive team. The inclusiveness is part of our strategy," he
said. "But that does not suggest that we are making a coalition
government in order to avoid a runoff or anything like it."
Abdullah, who failed in his presidential bid in 2009 and
complained the poll was marred by massive ballot box stuffing,
deployed thousands of observers across Afghanistan to monitor
the election this time around.
But he declined to say if he had scored above 50 percent
based on their observations.
"From their observations on the ground and also from the
tallying that we have been doing on the basis of the results
sheets that we have received through our observers and monitors
from all around the country, it sounds good for us," he said.
Asked if he believed the election would be decided in one
round, he said: "Hopefully. Most probably."
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)