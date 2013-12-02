(Writes through with denial)
By Jessica Donati and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL Dec 2 President Hamid Karzai denied on
Monday that he had suggested delaying the elections scheduled
for April next year to avoid the heavy snow that could cut off
access to some parts of the country, as asserted by the poll's
organisers.
The Independent Election Commission (IEC) chairman had told
Parliament that Karzai suggested pushing back the elections to
address concerns about snow blocking voters. Karzai's spokesman
however denied that changing the date had been discussed.
"The president will never interfere in the affairs of the
election commission nor he would allow others to do so," Aimal
Faizi said.
The prospect of a delay was likely to worry the United
States and critics of Karzai who fear he may be trying to drag
out his second and final term.
Karzai is barred by the constitution from running for a
third term and has so far refrained from backing any of the
candidates, although he is widely expected to support his elder
brother Qayum, seen as one of the front runners.
The president has also refused to sign a pact that would
keep thousands of U.S. troops in Afghanistan after next year
when most international troops pull out. His assertion the deal
should wait until after the elections has been taken by some as
evidence of his reluctance to step out of the limelight.
"Regarding the weather, there have been concerns," IEC
chairman Yousof Nooristani told parliament's upper house on
Sunday. "Even the president has suggested we could make changes
to this (the election date) because he received complaints from
the people."
"I told him we couldn't because the date is set, based on
the constitution and electoral law."
But while electoral law states the date cannot be changed,
one member of the IEC - appointed by Karzai's administration to
organise the vote - said it could be delayed if the weather
threatened to exclude groups of voters.
"That is possible, but one thing is clear. We are trying not
to say this...it is premature," the commissioner told Reuters,
asking to remain anonymous because he is not authorised to give
statements to the press.
Critics at home and diplomats however have long feared that
Karzai could use bad weather or poor security as a tool for
pushing back the vote set to mark the first democratic transfer
of power since the Taliban fell in 2001.
But the IEC's spokesman said that neither the organisers nor
the president had authority to change the date.
"Some members of the upper house asked the chairman if the
time could change because of the climate issue in the north of
the country," IEC spokesman Noor Mohammad Noor said.
"No one can have the authority to change the date and time,
because it is quite clear in the constitution."
FUNDING SHORTFALL
The IEC chairman's assertion that Karzai advocated delaying
the vote will come as a disappointment to Washington, engaged in
the standoff over the signing of the security agreement.
Organisers already say poor security, a shortage of monitors
and funding holes are undermining their ability to safeguard the
process from the widespread fraud that marred the last poll in
2009.
Another deeply flawed election would undermine the attempts
of Washington and its allies to foster democracy before the
withdrawal of foreign troops.
Western nations, who have spent hundreds of billions of
dollars on a conflict that has failed to end the Taliban
insurgency, have pledged about a third less cash to the United
Nations fund that will cover most of the election's costs
compared with 2009, official U.N. figures show.
Corruption among election staff is rife, according to both
U.N. and Afghan sources, and even those that want to remain
independent fear their lives may be in danger if they try to
stop fraud. Many important roles in the IEC remain vacant just
five months before the poll.
There is also a severe shortage of female staff, which
threatens to exclude most women from voting and makes polling
stations for women harder to monitor.
If the pact with the United States is not signed, Western
aid running to billions of dollars will be in jeopardy and
confidence in the fragile economy could collapse amid fears the
country will slip back into ethnic fighting or civil war.
The logic for setting the election date in early April was
to minimise the risk of attacks by the Taliban insurgency.
Because of heavy snow, fighting in Afghanistan tends to subside
during the winter months.
(Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Angus MacSwan)