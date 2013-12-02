KABUL Dec 2 Afghan President Hamid Karzai has
suggested delaying April elections to avoid heavy snow,
organisers said, an idea that will rattle the United States and
critics who fear he may be trying to drag out his second and
final term.
Karzai is barred by the constitution from running for a
third term and has so far refrained from backing any of the
candidates, although he is widely expected to support his elder
brother Qayum, seen as one of the front runners.
But Karzai has also refused to sign a pact that would keep
thousands of U.S. troops in Afghanistan after next year when
most international troops pull out. He has said the agreement
shouldn't be signed until after the election, which some say
illustrates his reluctance to step out of the limelight.
"Regarding the weather, there have been concerns," the
chairman of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Yousof
Nooristani, told the upper house of parliament on Sunday.
"Even the president has suggested we could make changes to
this (the election date) because he received complaints from the
people. I told him we couldn't because the date is set, based on
the constitution and electoral law."
The proposal was raised after government officials said snow
blocking roads in their provinces could prevent voters from
reaching polling stations.
While electoral law states the date cannot be changed, one
member of the commission, appointed by Karzai's administration
to organise the vote, said it could be delayed if the weather
threatened to exclude groups of voters.
"That is possible, but one thing is clear. We are trying not
to say this... it is premature," the commissioner told Reuters,
asking to remain anonymous because he is not authorised to give
statements to the press.
Critics at home and diplomats however have long feared that
Karzai could use bad weather or poor security as a tool for
pushing back the vote set to mark the first democratic transfer
of power since the Taliban fell in 2001.
But the commission's spokesman said that neither the
organisers nor the president had authority to change the date.
"Some members of the upper house asked the chairman if the
time could change because of the climate issue in the north of
the country," IEC spokesman Noor Mohammad Noor said.
"No one can have the authority to change the date and time,
because it is quite clear in the constitution."
FUNDING SHORTFALL
Karzai's suggestion will nevertheless come as a
disappointment to Washington, engaged in the standoff over the
signing of the security agreement.
Organisers already say poor security, a shortage of monitors
and funding holes are undermining their ability to safeguard the
process from the widespread fraud that marred the last poll in
2009.
Another deeply flawed election would undermine the attempts
of Washington and its allies to foster democracy ahead of the
withdrawal of foreign troops.
Western nations, who have spent hundreds of billions of
dollars on a conflict that has failed to end the Taliban
insurgency, have pledged about a third less cash to the United
Nations fund that will cover most of the election's costs
compared with 2009, official U.N. figures show.
Corruption among election staff is rife, according to both
U.N. and Afghan sources, and even those that want to remain
independent fear their lives may be in danger if they try to
stop fraud. Many key roles in the IEC remain vacant just five
months before the poll.
There is also a severe shortage of female staff, which
threatens to exclude most women from voting and makes polling
stations for women harder to monitor.
Karzai's refusal to sign the pact with the United States is
seen as a high-risk gamble that Washington will give in to his
demands.
If the pact is not signed, Western aid running to billions
of dollars will be in jeopardy and confidence in the fragile
economy could collapse amid fears the country will slip back
into ethnic fighting or civil war.
The logic for setting the election date in early April was
to minimise the risk of attacks by the Taliban insurgency.
Because of heavy snow, fighting in Afghanistan tends to subside
during the winter months.
