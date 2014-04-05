April 5 Afghanistan holds a presidential election on
Saturday that is meant to mark the first democratic transfer of power in its
history.
LATEST NEWS
> Afghans vote in landmark poll, undeterred by threats
> Afghan policeman shoots two foreign journalists, one killed
> Price of a voter card in Afghanistan? Taliban offer $5n
> Security measures make Kandahar a ghost town ahead of vote
> Risks of violence and fraud haunt landmark Afghan election
> Suicide bomber kills 6 police at Afghan ministry ahead of vote
> Afghan forces seize tonnes of explosives ahead of election
> Taliban attack election commission HQ ahead of vote
> Foreigners escape Taliban siege in Kabul; Afghan child killed
> Doctors treating toddler shot by Taliban fear rise in violence
> Taliban gunmen storm election office near candidate's home
> Election observers pull foreign staff out of Afghanistan
> Taliban gun down Kabul diners in pre-election attack
> Afghan Taliban step up attacks on election officials, voters
> Afghan Taliban threaten "sham" poll "manipulated by U.S."
> Afghan president's brother withdraws, backs ex-minister
> U.S. cancels funds for Afghan opinion polls ahead of election
INSIGHT/ANALYSIS
> U.S., eyeing exit, keeps distance from Afghan election
> Afghan woman bids for power to halt slide in rights
> Escalating attacks jangle nerves ahead of crucial Afghan vote
> Pakistan Taliban agree ceasefire to help Afghan allies
> Kandahar, cradle of Afghan insurgency, torn by rivalry
> Afghan hopeful Abdullah warns supporters on fraud
> Afghan election campaign stirs both violence and hope
> Release of Afghan prisoners exposes root of U.S. rift
INTERVIEW
> Afghan minister promises safe vote despite Taliban
> Rassoul: US-Afghan strains to ebb as foreign forces withdraw
FACTBOXES
> Main candidates in presidential election
> Key facts about Afghanistan's election
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)