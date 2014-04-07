April 6 Afghanistan held a presidential election April 5 that will pave the way for the first democratic transfer of power in its history. Click on the links below to see recent major stories. LATEST NEWS > Smooth Afghan election raises question about Taliban strength > Afghans vote in landmark poll, undeterred by threats > Afghan policeman shoots two foreign journalists, one killed > Price of a voter card in Afghanistan? Taliban offer $5n > Security measures make Kandahar a ghost town ahead of vote > Risks of violence and fraud haunt landmark Afghan election > Suicide bomber kills 6 police at Afghan ministry ahead of vote > Afghan forces seize tonnes of explosives ahead of election > Taliban attack election commission HQ ahead of vote > Foreigners escape Taliban siege in Kabul; Afghan child killed > Doctors treating toddler shot by Taliban fear rise in violence > Taliban gunmen storm election office near candidate's home > Election observers pull foreign staff out of Afghanistan > Taliban gun down Kabul diners in pre-election attack > Afghan Taliban step up attacks on election officials, voters > Afghan Taliban threaten "sham" poll "manipulated by U.S." > Afghan president's brother withdraws, backs ex-minister > U.S. cancels funds for Afghan opinion polls ahead of election INSIGHT/ANALYSIS > U.S., eyeing exit, keeps distance from Afghan election > Afghan woman bids for power to halt slide in rights > Escalating attacks jangle nerves ahead of crucial Afghan vote > Pakistan Taliban agree ceasefire to help Afghan allies > Kandahar, cradle of Afghan insurgency, torn by rivalry > Afghan hopeful Abdullah warns supporters on fraud > Afghan election campaign stirs both violence and hope > Release of Afghan prisoners exposes root of U.S. rift INTERVIEW > Afghan minister promises safe vote despite Taliban > Rassoul: US-Afghan strains to ebb as foreign forces withdraw FACTBOXES > Main candidates in presidential election > Key facts about Afghanistan's election (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)