KABUL Oct 11 As President Hamid Karzai's
brothers began a campaign this week to take power in
war-shattered Afghanistan, they left open the prospect that the
incumbent will be able to use family ties to remain in
government after his second term ends next April.
Despite the years of feuding that has riven the hugely
wealthy clan, the Karzai brothers plan to offer the outgoing
president, who is constitutionally barred from running again, a
position in their government.
"I think he deserves a role," elder brother Qayum, who will
stand in the presidential election, told Reuters. "Afghanistan
is particularly in need of senior people like the president, who
have worked for 13 years to keep the country together."
The election is considered the most crucial since the
U.S.-led overthrow of the Taliban in 2001, which brought Hamid
Karzai to power, and an opportunity to push the country away
from years of damaging allegations of corruption and
maladministration.
Analysts say a successful Karzai family alliance could
shield the outgoing president from being pursued over graft
allegations.
A third brother, the business-minded Mahmoud, will support
Qayum's bid to rule the country, seeing an official role for
himself too if they win. He agreed that Hamid, the youngest of
the three, could play an official role.
"My criticism is based on policy, not his personality. Mr.
Karzai is a great man. In fact, if we win, he might be our
political adviser. We will ask him," Mahmoud Karzai told Reuters
in a separate interview.
During two terms as president, Karzai has had a rocky
relationship with many of his family members, but government
officials and analysts still expect him to back Qayum's tilt at
the presidency.
His siblings have already promised not to investigate
allegations of corruption in his administration.
"We have pledged not to investigate the past," Mahmoud said.
"Move forward, because what has happened has happened, and if
you investigate stuff like that, you might create big political
problems."
CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS
The United Nations has said that last year public sector
corruption was worth $3.9 billion in Afghanistan - twice the
value of government revenue.
Qayum agreed that investigating allegations of past
wrongdoing could paralyse the government and declined to say
whether the pair would consider investigating their brother.
"I do not have an answer to this speculative question. It
would be unfair on the president to speculate," he said.
The president has said repeatedly that he will not support
any one candidate in the election on April 5. But many are
unconvinced.
"President Karzai cannot openly say that he is actually
backing Qayum, fearing uproar from the people and international
community," said Kandahar-based analyst Ahmad Shah Spar. "It is
impossible to think that Qayum and the president are going
separate ways or are from different camps."
Allegations of corruption have also swirled around Mahmoud
Karzai, a shareholder of the scandal-hit Kabul Bank, which
collapsed in 2010 with outstanding loans worth some $1 billion.
He has always denied any wrongdoing and said he repayed $22
million. A presidential decree granted immunity to those who
returned funds.
Qayum Karzai will be competing with a familiar cast of
ex-warlords, many of whom fought each other during a civil war
that destroyed the capital, Kabul, in the 1990s before the
Islamic fundamentalist Taliban seized power.
The Karzai name may be a dubious electoral asset for Qayum,
66, but the brothers will be hoping for strong backing from the
country's dominant Pashtun ethnic group, to which their clan
belongs.
"WE'RE DIFFERENT"
Mahmoud Karzai said he had differences with the outgoing
president and his more moderate elder brother, Qayum.
"We are different. We are not the kind of family that you
see in a monarchy," he said. "Even in a monarchy you see that
one brother slaughters another. It's human nature, we're
different."
Afghanistan faces an uncertain future, with the NATO-led
combat mission due to end next year and increasing Taliban
violence in the ethnically riven country.
Mahmoud and Qayum made clear they would move away from the
testy relationship that the outgoing president has had with the
United States over the past decade.
Hamid Karzai's increasingly strained relationship with
Washington neared breaking point this week when he stood firm on
his refusal sign a bilateral security agreement.
The deal would dictate, among other things, how many U.S.
troops stay in the country after 2014 and what powers they will
have. The collapse of a similar pact between the United States
and Iraq in 2011 led to the withdrawal of most U.S. forces.
The president further distanced himself from U.S. support,
declaring bluntly in an interview that the U.S.-led coalition
had brought nothing but suffering to Afghanistan.
"I would sign it this week. The people of Afghanistan voted
unanimously to support the Bilateral Security Agreement ... I
don't know what the president is talking about," Mahmoud Karzai
said, referring to a decision to put it again to a council of
elders that approved it earlier this year.
"Three months from now maybe the U.S. will completely change
their mind. What are we going to do then? We are not in a
position to push to the limit. Without the help, we're nowhere."
