By Jessica Donati and Sarwar Amani
KABUL/KANDAHAR, Afghanistan Aug 5 When the
United States stops funding power generation in Afghanistan's
southern city of Kandahar next year, the lights are set to go
out and factories will fall idle, playing into the hands of
Taliban insurgents active in the area.
Bringing a stable source of electricity to Kandahar, the
cradle of the hardline Islamist movement and once a base for its
leader Mullah Omar, was a top U.S. counter-insurgency priority
as Washington pursued its policy of winning hearts and minds.
But regular power in the city is still years away, and when
the United States finally ends subsidies - currently running at
just over $1 million a month - in September 2015, Kandahar could
lose around half its severely limited electricity supplies,
Afghan power officials and U.S. inspectors say.
The Taliban, meanwhile, control about half the 12 megawatts
(MW) of electricity supplied to Kandahar province from the
Kajaki plant in neighbouring Helmand province, ensuring a stable
supply of power in their strongholds, according to state power
firm Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) in Kandahar.
"There are some 130 different factories operating in
Kandahar whose electricity is maintained and paid for by the
Americans," said Fuzl Haq, a businessman in Kandahar,
Afghanistan's second-largest city.
"If the Americans stop paying for the fuel to run these
factories, some 6,000 workers will lose their jobs," Haq said,
reflecting the concerns of many Kandaharis.
"These are all young people and they may join up with the
Taliban or resort to crime in order to earn money," he said.
Alex Bronstein-Moffly, a spokesman for the U.S. Special
Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), said
power shortages in insurgent heartlands would be a major setback
13 years after the Taliban were toppled in a U.S.-backed war.
"If electrical service to Kandahar is compromised it could
end up endangering counter-insurgency and economic gains made
over the last few years," he said.
Kandahar has been a strategic settlement since the time of
Alexander the Great, a vital trade route for South and Central
Asia that has seen the birth and death of empires. Yet modern
Kandahar is emblematic of one of the world's poorest countries,
where only 30 percent of people have access to electricity.
LONG DELAYS
U.S. subsidies were intended to fill in until the power grid
reached Kandahar and a new turbine was installed at the Kajaki
dam. Both projects remain years away from completion, not least
because of strong resistance from the Taliban in the region.
"It appears that the U.S. still has no realistic plan for
helping the Afghan government develop a sustainable source of
electricity," John Sopko, the U.S. special inspector general for
Afghanistan, wrote in a report published on Tuesday.
Major Brad Avots, a Pentagon spokesman, said the U.S.
government had helped increase Afghans' access to regular
electricity supplies five-fold since 2002.
He said the U.S. government was working on ways to help
Afghans develop a sustainable power solution, in part by
upgrading infrastructure while Afghanistan is "transitioning
away from subsidies by charging consumers for the electricity
they consume".
"The goal of both the Afghan and U.S. governments is to make
electricity production in Kandahar - and elsewhere in
Afghanistan - self-financing," he said.
Winning over locals in the hot, dusty cluster of low-slung
houses and markets has been a priority for the United States
which, like other foreign powers, is due to withdraw most of its
troops by the end of the year.
The Afghan government says it cannot afford to maintain
Kandahar's power generators or pay for the fuel. Diesel supplies
in the city are already being rationed and power outages will be
inevitable, says the state-owned power company.
"We have no other way (of operating)," said DABS chief
commercial officer Mirwais Alami in Kabul. "If businesses cannot
compete with Kabul in Kandahar, they will collapse."
How to pay for Kandahar's power without U.S. or Afghan
government funds is a major problem, with powerful tribal and
political leaders already refusing to pay their electricity
bills, according to DABS officials.
Revenue collection in the south has also been dented by the
Taliban, who control areas along power lines.
"Taliban collect revenue from electricity in places under
their control," said engineer Sayed Rasoul, the head of DABS in
Kandahar.
The U.S. aid agency has just awarded a new $27 million,
four-year project to improve electricity revenue collection and
management in Kandahar. The cash cannot be used to pay for fuel.
It says increasing tariffs was one way to keep Kandahar's two 10
MW generators running.
"USAID has worked with DABS to prepare users to pay for the
more expensive power generated with diesel until DABS completes
work on a new turbine at Kajaki and on the power transmission
line," said Donald "Larry" Sampler, Assistant to the
Administrator in the Office of Afghanistan and Pakistan Affairs
in Washington.
However, plans to increase tariffs as much as tenfold or
more may be unrealistic in such a poor country.
