* Bin Laden's death raised false hopes
* Afghanistan still plagued by corruption
* European taxpayers may ask tough questions on spending
By Rob Taylor and Michael Georgy
KABUL, May 1 Just after news broke that U.S.
special forces had killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, the top
EU diplomat in neighbouring Afghanistan received a flood of
emails from jubilant Afghans.
The death of the al Qaeda leader a year ago raised hopes in
Kabul, Brussels, Washington and elsewhere that a devastating
blow had been dealt to Islamist militancy in one of the most
unstable regions in the world.
On the eve of the first anniversary of Bin Laden's killing,
Vygaudas Usackas, the European Union's ambassador to Kabul,
reflected on how that optimism had faded.
The Afghan Taliban, whom Washington accused of sheltering
bin Laden before U.S. troops helped Afghan forces remove the
group from power, have suspended reconciliation talks with the
United States. And discussions with the Afghan government are
limited.
"Immediately I got dozens, if not hundreds, of emails from
different ordinary Afghans in a very celebratory mood,
expressing their satisfaction that it may provide a game-changer
in terms of the future reconciliation," Usackas told Reuters in
an interview.
"Unfortunately, as we all know, the peace process is not as
easy as one may have expected a year ago after bin Laden's
death. That will require long-term commitment from both sides."
Two years into his posting, lack of commitment in
Afghanistan seems to be the most troubling issue for Usackas.
Western nations have poured billions of dollars into aid and
reconstruction yet, he says, President Hamid Karzai's
administration has not kept up its end of the bargain -- to
improve governance and transparency.
While the European Union has no intention of abandoning
Afghanistan after most foreign troops withdraw in 2014, some
countries will have to justify further heavy spending. Taxpayers
squeezed by hard economic times may ask tougher questions if
there are no tangible signs of improvement, said Usackas, a
former Lithuanian diplomat.
SHARING THE BLAME
"President Karzai personally, and the political
establishment of Afghanistan, are fully aware that the future
development aid for the country will certainly be influenced by
greater and genuine steps to improve governance, dealing with
corruption and moving towards elections which will be credible
for Afghan people," he said.
The international community must shoulder a large part of
the blame for failing to ensure proper accountability and
oversight of aid spending, Usackas acknowledged.
The end result is economic and political stability are
elusive despite the presence of 130,000 NATO-led foreign troops
and over $57 billion already spent in aid.
Karzai's unpopular government remains fragile, struggling to
deliver basic services to most of the 30 million population
outside major cities -- support that is vital to preventing
Afghans from joining militant groups.
And with Karzai considering bringing 2014 presidential
elections forward by a year to avoid overloading the country
with security challenges as most foreign combat troops exit, the
world should not expect a perfect election process, Usackas
said.
"There will still be shortfalls," he said. "But it's
important that they are being organised in a way that people
would perceive them in Afghanistan as credible."
Karzai is barred by Afghanistan's constitution from seeking
a third five-year term, although Kabul is rife with rumour that
he could seek to extend his term through political manoeuvring,
or look to install an ally and rule by proxy.
Usackas said that while it was up to Afghans to decide on
the timing of the vote, any hint of political manipulation could
demolish already shaky voter confidence in the government.
"I think it's very important that 2014 produces a peaceful
transfer of power in a way which is organised in more inclusive,
transparent and credible free and fair elections," said Usackas
in the garden of his Kabul residence.
With NATO leaders gathering in Chicago in late May for a
meeting on future backing for the 352,000-strong Afghan security
forces, expected to cost around $4.1 billion a year to sustain,
Usackas said the gravest error the world could make would be to
turn its back on Kabul after 2014.
"I'm afraid this country may turn not only to internal war,
but also a source of regional conflict," he said.
Afghanistan's stability may ultimately hinge on policy
decisions in Pakistan, which critics accuse of backing insurgent
groups fighting NATO and Afghan forces.
Islamabad denies the allegations.
Usackas said Pakistan seemed genuinely interested in helping
bring peace to Afghanistan, and he said there were signs other
regional powers would work for stability.
But the same militant groups that bin Laden inspired are
still dug in along Pakistan's porous border with Afghanistan,
and pose a major security threat to both countries.
Afghanistan's government doesn't seem to grasp the magnitude
of major challenges just two years ahead of the pullout, said
Usackas, admitting it keeps him awake at night sometimes.
"The Afghans have to be in the driving seat...," he said.
"Probably we made them complacent."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)