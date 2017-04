KABUL At least 13 people, including both Afghans and foreigners, were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a popular Lebanese restaurant in the centre of Kabul on Friday, police said.

"More than 13 people were killed, Afghan and foreigners," said Mohammad Zahir, Kabul's police chief. The nationalities of the foreign casualties were not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)