KANDAHAR, Afghanistan A motorcycle bomb killed an Afghan intelligence official and wounded three people in the southern city of Kandahar on Wednesday, a local government spokesman told Reuters.

Two of the wounded were also intellifgence officers, while the other person wounded in the blast was a civilian, the spokesman said. Kandahar city is the regional capital of the province where a U.S. soldier killed 16 civilians on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the bombing, but Kandahar province is a Taliban stronghold.

(Reporting by Ismail Sameem; Editing by Ron Popeski)