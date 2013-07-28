KABUL, July 28 Afghanistan hopes an agreement
with Iran to use one of its ports will help boost exports to
Europe and India and reduce its dependence on neighbouring
Pakistan's ports for trade.
Iran will allow land-locked Afghanistan to use the port to
export goods like fruit and carpets to India and other
countries, according to the spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry
of Commerce and Industries.
"We want to export to central Asia and Europe, India wants
to use the port to send goods to Afghanistan," Wahidullah
Ghazikhel told Reuters.
Afghanistan currently relies on the port of Karachi in
Pakistan for the bulk of its sea exports.
But that leaves traders vulnerable to political disputes
between the United States and Pakistan, which has closed its
border with Afghanistan at least twice over recent years,
cutting U.S. military supplies to Afghanistan, as well as
routine trade.
"If the Pakistani government's relationship with the United
States goes bad, this impacts our traders," Ghazikhel said.
In the most recent disruption on the Afghan-Pakistani
border, private transport companies were banned from moving
Afghan goods to Karachi, delaying containers for about three
months.
Not only did the contents, including milk and eggs, spoil,
but companies were also charged a total of $10 million for
renting storage space for their delayed containers, he said.
"We are very interested in exporting to European countries
and working on other ways (that avoid Pakistan's port)," the
spokesman said.
Millions of dollars have been invested in companies that aim
to export "premium" fruit such as pomegranate, prized by the
health-conscious in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Afghanistan also exports many other types of fresh and dried
fruit, saffron and carpets. But although it sees agriculture as
a driving force in its economy, Afghanistan continues to rely on
imports for most of its food.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati)